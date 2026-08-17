New York Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Decision Before Padres Series

On Monday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets finished a sweep over the Nationals with a 4-3 on Sunday.

Luis Robert Jr. went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Sunday’s win.

New York Mets Announce Luis Robert Jr. Decision

Ahead of the series opener on Monday, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 8/17 A. Ewing LF F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B C. Benge RF L. Robert Jr. CF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B J. Polanco DH F. Alvarez C N. McLean SP”

After batting sixth in Sunday’s loss, Robert Jr. has been moved up one spot in the team’s lineup and will bat fifth against the Padres on Monday.

It will mark the 13th time Robert Jr. has served as the team’s No. 5 hitter. He’s had success out of that spot, as he’s batting .279 in 53 plate appearances and a 144 WRC+.

Overall, the former All-Star is batting .217 with 34 hits, three doubles, six home runs, 18 runs, 17 RBIs and two stolen bases in 46 games. His .642 OPS is currently the lowest of his career.

Robert Jr. was acquired by the Mets via trade prior to the 2026 season. The Mets have a one-year, $20 million club option on Robert Jr. following the season.

After being selected as an All-Star in 2023, Robert Jr. has been a below league average hitter.

Mets Right Now

Despite Robert Jr.’s struggles, the New York Mets are in the midst of a hot stretch. After the sweep over the Nationals, the Mets improved to 56-69 and have now gone 7-3 over their last 10 games. They are now 11 games back of the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

Right-hander Nolan McClean is set to make his 25th start of the season. McClean enters Monday’s game with an 8-8 record and a 3.42 ERA in 136.2 innings. He had a strong last outing as he allowed only one run over six innings against the Atlanta Braves.

Padres Right Now

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are also in the middle of a hot stretch. After a series win over the Cleveland Guardians, San Diego improved to 67-58. The Padres have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Right-hander Walker Buehler is expected to start for San Diego on Monday. Buehler enters Monday’s game with a 7-5 record and a 4.88 ERA in 114.1 innings. Buehler had a strong last outing as he allowed only one run over six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.