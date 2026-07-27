New York Mets Announce Marcus Semien Decision Before Braves Series

On Monday night, the New York Mets will begin a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets won the final game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3.

Second baseman Marcus Semien entered the game as a pinch hitter and hit a three-run home run in the win.

New York Mets Announce Marcus Semien Decision

Ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 7/27 A. Ewing RF F. Lindor SS B. Bichette 3B L. Robert Jr. CF F. Alvarez DH J. Young 1B T. Taylor LF M. Semien 2B L. Torrens C Z. Thornton SP”

After being absent from the team’s starting lineup in Sunday’s game, Semien is back in the lineup. He will start at his usual second base position while hitting eighth in the lineup.

The three-time All-Star has struggled in his first season with the Mets. He’s batting a career-low .207 with 65 hits, eight doubles, one triple, 11 home runs, 32 runs, 33 RBIs and six stolen bases in 87 games.

Semien was acquired in a trade that sent outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers. Semien has two years remaining on his original seven-year, $175 million contract.

Mets Right Now

The New York Mets are in last place of the National League East at 44-62. They have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Left-hander Zac Thornton is set to start for the Mets on Monday. He enters the series opener with a 1-1 record in four previous starts this season. Thornton has a 1.93 ERA in 23.1 innings this season.

Braves Right Now

Meanwhile the Atlanta Braves have also announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Braves 7/27 R. Acuña Jr. RF D. Baldwin DH M. Olson 1B O. Albies 2B M. Harris II CF M. Dubón LF A. Riley 3B J. Bart C J. Jarvis SS M. Pérez SP”

After winning the series against the Orioles, the Atlanta Braves improved to 62-43. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and remain in first place in the National League East, with a 5.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Left-hander Martín Pérez is set to make his 16th start of the season. He enters Monday’s game with a 6-6 record and a 3.38 ERA in 85.1 innings this season. Pérez has only finished five innings during one of his last four starts.