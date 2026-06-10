New York Mets Announce Marcus Semien Change Amid Cardinals Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Mets will face off against the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Most recently, the Mets lost the series opener 7-0 on Tuesday.

Second baseman Marcus Semien went 0-for-3 in the loss.

New York Mets Announce Marcus Semien Change

Ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X :Mets 6/10 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B M. Semien 2B A. Ewing CF F. Alvarez DH B. Baty 3B L. Torrens C A. Warren SP”



Despite going hitless in the loss on Tuesday, Semien has been moved up one spot in the team’s lineup as he will bat fifth in the second game of the series.

In 66 games this season, Semien is batting .223 with 53 hits, eight doubles, eight home runs, 26 runs and 25 RBIs. Two of his eight home runs have come in the last three games.

His .631 OPS is the lowest of his 14-year MLB career. Regarding his struggles this season, Semien previously said, “What I am feeling is that I am putting the ball in play, but I am not driving the ball. I am just trying to do everything I can to be on time, to be ready for high velocity and handle the off-speed they throw.”

Cardinals Right Now

After winning the series opener, the St. Louis Cardinals improved to 36-28. They are in second place of the National League Central and have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Andre Pallante will make his 13th start of the season. He enters Wednesday’s game with a 6-4 record and a 3.96 ERA across 63.2 innings pitched this season.

New York Mets Right Now

Meanwhile, the New York Mets remain in last place of the National League East as the team has yet to meet expectations this season.

Right-hander Austin Warren, who is primarily a reliever, will make his second start of the season for the Mets. He owns a 2.01 ERA in 16 appearances this season, in which he has totaled 22.1 innings pitched.