Analyst Has Bold Take on Trade Deadline Plans for Mets Star

Barring a drastic reversal of fortune, the New York Mets will be one of the most active sellers at the Aug. 3 MLB trade deadline.

New York entered Monday’s series finale against the Braves at 37-53, 16 games behind Atlanta in the National League East.

In the coming weeks, the Mets are expected to part with several key veteran players to help rebuild their underperforming roster. Rentals will likely be the first to go, with New York prioritizing starter Freddy Peralta and relievers A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley.

As for third baseman Bo Bichette, who holds an opt-out after signing a three-year, $126 million deal this past offseason, the Mets appear inclined to keep him through the deadline, according to SNY’s Chelsea Janes.

Bichette Holds an Opt-Out Following Season

Bichette’s first year as a Met hasn’t gone to expectations. The two-time All-Star is slashing .258/.304/.385 with 10 home runs and 50 RBI, though he’s made a strong transition defensively to third base.

Despite his struggles, Bichette, 28, could still opt out this offseason to take advantage of an expected weak free-agent class.

“If he doesn’t,” Janes wrote, “he will probably want to stay and prove he deserves a long-term deal. In either case, he is an asset on what might be an expiring contract, which means it is fair to ask whether the Mets will explore trading him.”

June Was Bichette’s Strongest Month

Bichette’s .689 OPS is the lowest since his injury-shortened 2024 season, when he played just 81 games (.599) for the Toronto Blue Jays. That said, he’s been much better of late. June was easily his most productive month, with five homers and 18 RBI to go with a .883 OPS in 27 games.

Should he maintain that production, the Mets will likely want to keep him atop the order along with shortstop Francisco Lindor and left fielder Juan Soto next season.

“With the money Bichette is making and the fact that he is a former American League batting champ who could remain under control for two more seasons, he is not the kind of player the Mets will feel needs to be moved urgently — particularly when they have not yet seen him at his best for an extended period,” Janes wrote.