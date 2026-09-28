Mets’ Bo Bichette Arrives at $42 Million Decision

The New York Mets dished out a huge free agent contract to Bo Bichette in an effort to pursue a World Series title.

These Mets, though, weren’t even close to making the playoffs in Bichette’s first season in town.

It works out to be quite the disappointment for all involved.

Bichette had just played in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series with his Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mets had just missed the playoffs with a brutal collapse in the season’s final week.

Both were looking to take a step forward, and the Mets had the money to lure Bichette away from Toronto and try to achieve greatness.

Their first year together left a lot to be desired, though, and now it’s a question whether there’ll be more.

Bo Bichette Contract

When Bichette signed with the Mets, his contract was described as a three-year deal worth $126 million — which is $42 million per year.

But as the details came out, it was noted that the contract wasn’t just a three-year pact. It was layered with opt-outs.

Bichette is able to opt-out after the 2026 season if he wants. He can also opt-out after 2027 if he wants.

The contract essentially functions as three one-year deals put together. If Bichette rides out the life of the contract, he gets $126 million.

But each season is its own $42 million, and Bichette was given the chance to leave between each one with his player options.

If Bichette played up to his potential in 2026, he’d be an obvious opt-out candidate to go to free agency again and get an even larger contract.

But after a so-so Bichette season, and with a potential lockout incoming, Bichette may decide to stay put. It’ll be a fascinating decision-making process to watch.

Bo Bichette Season Stats

Bichette started the year incredibly cold, which is important context to note when looking at some of Bichette’s stats.

He batted .260, which was the second-worst average season of his career. His .702 OPS was also second-worst of Bichette’s career.

He was available almost every day (160 games) while playing a new spot, third base.

Bichette hit 25 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs. He drove in 78 runs and scored 76 runs.

It wasn’t a bad season, per se, but for a guy who twice led the American League in hits, it was a disappointing one.

The Mets and their owner, Steve Cohen, have plenty of money, so they won’t regret this signing. It was a logical one.

But they likely are watching closely to what Bichette does with 2027 player option on his contract. There’s a world where not paying Bichette $42 million next season could work out better for the Mets.

The potentially disjointed offseason could make everything a bit weirder here, too, but keep an eye on Bichette. One way or another, he’s got a decision to make.