Mets Bo Bichette Pulls Off Rare Feat in 11-1 Rout of Pirates

Bo Bichette went 5-for-5 with three RBI Sunday at PNC Park, helping the Mets turn their series finale against the Pirates into an 11-1 rout. He scored three runs, too — and never made an out in an official at-bat.

Bichette’s first hit was a first-inning single that helped set up two Mets runs. He singled again in the third and later scored on Luis Robert Jr.’s home run.

Then came the one that changed the game. Bichette smacked a bases-clearing double to left field off Evan Sisk in the fourth, bringing home Francisco Alvarez, Francisco Lindor and A.J. Ewing. Jared Young’s single brought Bichette home.

There were still two hits left. Bichette singled in the fifth, then singled again in the seventh to complete the 5-for-5 afternoon. He also walked once. Five times up. Five hits. A lot.

Fifth Time’s a Charm For Bichette

This was not Bichette’s first five-hit game. It was his fifth.

His previous four came as a Toronto Blue Jay: Aug. 12, 2020; April 14 and May 1, 2023; and July 27, 2025. The first one had some extra texture. Bichette reached safely six times against Miami in 2020, hitting a home run and stealing two bases in the same game.

Sunday’s performance was his first five-hit game as a Met.

It was also the ninth five-hit game in MLB this season through August 9.

Yandy Díaz and Ernie Clement did it early in the season. Hunter Goodman did it in June. Tyler Tolbert had five hits on consecutive days in July. Drake Baldwin, Carson Benge and Fernando Tatis Jr. followed before Bichette joined them.

Tolbert’s second performance tied an MLB record with 12 consecutive plate appearances ending in hits.

Five-hit games are uncommon, but they are not a once-a-season oddity. A player usually needs at least five plate appearances, then needs to keep finding open grass or a hole in the infield. The career standard remains Ty Cobb’s 14. Pete Rose had 10, including a five-hit, three-homer game against the Mets in 1978, according to MLB.com’s account of Rose’s career.

The Mets’ January pivot

Bichette arrived in New York after the Mets missed on Kyle Tucker in free agency during the offseason and moved quickly in another direction. The former Toronto shortstop signed a three-year, $126 million deal in January, with player opt-outs after each of the first two seasons and no deferred money. Francisco Lindor’s presence at shortstop made third base Bichette’s primary position.

The 28-year-old Orlando native was a second-round Blue Jays pick in 2016 and made his major-league debut in 2019. He is Dante Bichette’s son, a two-time All-Star himself, and he led the American League in hits in both 2021 and 2022.

His first Mets season had been uneven before Sunday. Entering the game, Bichette was batting .255 with 11 homers and 56 RBI. After it, his line stood at .263 with 124 hits, 59 RBI and an .685 OPS, according to the Mets’ updated player statistics.