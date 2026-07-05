Why is the Mets-Braves Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The 2026 MLB season has seen some major successes and some major disappointments, and unsurprisingly, two of the biggest teams that fit one of those categories play in the National League East.

On Sunday, those two teams will continue to do battle with the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves both looking to finish the first half strong ahead of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game break. Unfortunately for the Mets, they’ve managed to find no momentum heading into that break, and after 12 losses in their past 14 games, their season is somehow continuing to go from bad to worse.

Mets-Braves Delayed due to Rain

Ahead of the finale of their three game series with the division rival Braves however, rain struck the Atlanta area, with the announcement going through on social media that the beginning of the game will be delayed due to the weather.

The game was originally slated to begin at 12.30 ET, but with the tarps coming out onto the field, the start of the game has been delayed, with both teams hoping to pick up a win in Game 3 of a crucial four-game set for both squads.

On Saturday, the two teams played in a bloodbath, with the Mets falling 14-3 as they are now sitting at 36-53 on the season, and while they may officially not be eliminated yet, their season is on the brink of complete collapse.

This delay comes just 24 hours after the game between the Cardinals and Cubs was delayed due to shocking weather in Chicago, and when things restarted, we saw one of the best scenes in a baseball game in quite some time with the eerie fog surrounding Wrigley Field.

When Will This Game in Atlanta get Started?

As of right now, there’s no indications on how serious this rain delay is and when will potentially see the first pitch, but if there’s any positives to take away from a delay, it’s that it came before the first pitch of the game was thrown, meaning that both starters will not be too severely impacted by the issue.

According to Mets beat writer Laura Albernese, it’s not been actively raining in Atlanta, but a look at the forecast shows things are going to get progressively worse throughout the day, meaning there could be a potential postponement, although nothing official has come from Major League Baseball yet.

We are officially in a delay. It's not raining, and the forecast looks to be getting progressively worse. Block out your afternoon and evening, everyone. https://t.co/OENQXN2nUu — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) July 5, 2026

When the game does get going, we will see two solid starters on the mound with Nolan MacLean taking on veteran Martin Perez, and while it’s not as must-win for the Braves as it is for their opponents, taking a 3-0 lead over the division rival Mets would be a great way to continue their fantastic start to 2026.

After some time waiting, the game is now officially expected to begin at 2.15 ET according to Underdog MLB, with the two teams set to do battle in Game 3 of this series as both teams look to refocus following the almost two hour delay for the beginning of this game.