Mets Call Up Top Pitching Prospect Amid Trade Speculation

The New York Mets are calling up a pitcher from Triple-A for an apparent spot start. Could they be auditioning this top prospect as a potential trade chip?

Media reported on Friday that the Mets plan to promote Blake Tidwell from Syracuse. With no starter currently listed for the Sunday game at St. Louis, speculation is that Tidwell will make his MLB debut as a one-off to give New York’s starting rotation an extra day of rest.

Blake Tidwell Called Up, Expected to Make MLB Debut on Sunday

The Mets’ rotation has been one of the big surprises in baseball so far this season. During the team’s 21-11 start, the starting pitchers have not allowed more than four runs in any of the 32 games, the longest streak by a National League team to begin a season in the modern era (since 1901).

At 2.24, the Mets have by far the best collective ERA by starting pitchers in all of baseball, more than half a run better than second place Texas. All five members of New York’s rotation have had six starts, and each one has posted an ERA of 3.06 or better: Kodai Senga (1.38), Tylor Megill (1.74), Griffin Canning (2.61), Clay Holmes (2.64) and David Peterson (3.06).

However, given the rigors of the 162-game season, the Mets appear to have circled Sunday’s game as an opportunity to utilize their farm system and manage the workload of the starters.

Enter Tidwell, a 23-year-old right-hander who was drafted in the second round of the 2022 draft. The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder, New York’s No. 15 prospect, is 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA at Syracuse this season, and he has 37 strikeouts and 10 walks in 27 innings.

Path to MLB Blocked, Spurring Speculation of Blake Tidwell as Trade Bait

Tidwell ranks fifth in the International League in strikeout-to-walk ratio, a notable accomplishment given his control issues over his first few professional seasons. In 247 innings from 2022 to 2024, Tidwell had walked 134 batters.

The former University of Tennessee standout has shown improvement as he has steadily climbed through the minor leagues, but it could prove challenging for Tidwell to keep a big league spot with the Mets.

In addition to the quintet currently performing at an MLB-best rate, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas and Paul Blackburn are working their way back from injuries. And should a full-time spot become available in the Mets’ rotation, No. 1 prospect Brandon Sproat is waiting at Syracuse for his opportunity to fill it.

It seems possible, if not likely, that Tidwell’s name will be discussed as the Mets look to make any in-season deals. ESPN’s David Schoenfield recently listed Tidwell as one of the team’s top trade candidates leading up to the deadline on July 31, and with concerns at a handful of spots including center field and third base, New York could use him as part of package to make upgrades.

So a quality outing from Tidwell on Sunday could lead to future starts elsewhere this season.