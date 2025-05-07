Mets’ Carlos Mendoza Provides Injury Update on All-Star

The New York Mets have started the season with a 23-14 record and own a two-game lead in the National League East division over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies. Despite losing three of their last four games, the Mets have been one of the best teams in the Majors this season and seem to be firing on all cylinders. Spearheaded by a dominant rotation, the Mets’ offense has not had to be the superstar unit it was projected to be in the early going of the season.

More Injuries in Queens

But the one Achilles heel for New York this season has been injuries. Major contributors such as Francisco Alvarez, Sean Manaea, and Jeff McNeil have all missed significant time this season. But the Mets have powered through with their next man up mentality. But eventually, the laundry list of injuries may catch up to New York, especially with news that one of their biggest sluggers could be on the shelf for some time.

Mets outfielder Jesse Winker sustained an injury while attempting to gun down a runner at home plate during a sacrifice fly. After the injury, Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza provided an update on the injured All-Star.

“We didn’t get good news,” Mendoza said. “He’s looking at a Grade 2 oblique strain, and they’re telling us it’s probably six to eight weeks before he’s a player for us at the big league level. Obliques are tricky, but we’ll figure it out.”

Winker had been a solid contributor for the Mets this season. In 24 games, the 31-year-old slashed .239/.321/.418 for a .738 OPS and 111 OPS+.

Interestingly, Winker’s first start in the outfield this season came on the same day of his injury.

Speaking to reporters, the former first-rounder knew things weren’t quite right immediately after he released the ball.

“I felt it pretty much right when I threw the ball,” Winker said afterwards. “I’m going to wait till those tests and figure it out from there.”

Jesse Winker says he felt something amiss in his side when he threw the ball home in the third inning today pic.twitter.com/7T3DluzPj2 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 5, 2025

The Mets have already suffered a plethora of injuries this season, and the loss of Winker will further damage their lineup.

Next man up mentality

After placing Winker on the Injured List, the Mets recalled infielder Brett Baty to replace his spot on the roster. After batting just .204 with the Mets earlier this season, the former 12th overall pick was sent down to get right. Baty was able to put up solid production for Triple-A Syracuse in his three-game sample size. In 10 at-bats, the 25-year-old slashed .300/.364/.500 for a .864 OPS.’

Hopes are still high for the former top prospect as he tries to find his footing in the Majors. And with the injury to Winker, Baty may have an extended runway to prove he can be an impact player for New York.

Additionally, the schedule does the Mets no favors. In the coming weeks, they will play against the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Red Sox. The Mets will need to be on their A-game this next month to maintain their thin lead in a loaded National League East division.