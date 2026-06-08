Mets OF Carson Benge Breaking Out Just as Veterans Are Returning From Injuries

The New York Mets took a calculated risk during Spring Training when they decided to roll with Carson Benge as an everyday player. This decision came on the heels of Benge’s 5-for-5 day against the San Diego Padres, where the former first-round pick finished a double short of a cycle. Mike Phillips of the New York Mets on SI provided recent historical context for Benge’s achievements.

“Benge became the first Mets rookie since Pete Alonso in 2019 to record a five-hit game that also included a home run. Since May 1, Benge has been on an absolute tear, batting .316 with five home runs and 20 RBI to provide a major lift to the Mets’ lineup.”

In a season that looks absolutely disappointing, Benge looks to give the team a boost, a jolt of sorts. With his all-around skills at the plate, in the field, and on the basepaths, the team may have finally found an everyday contributor. In recent history, the franchise waited on Bretty Baty and Marl Vientos to finally be consistent, and now, Benge appears well on his way, signaling a positive shift.

Choosing One Side of the Ball Opened the Door to Success

When the Mets drafted Benge with the No. 19 pick of the 2024 MLB Draft, he was also a pitcher. By focusing solely on hitting, the Mets took the stress and pressure of pitching off the table. As a result, Benge’s bat speed improved, letting him catch up to fastballs and drive them with authority.

While two-way players date back to Babe Ruth, few succeed in doing both at once, with only rare exceptions like Ruth and Shohei Ohtani. Most importantly, saving his arm for batting and defense aids Benge’s overall health.

Numbers Don’t Lie When It Comes to the Rookie

The batted-ball statistics opened a window into the rookie’s strong play. For example, according to Baseball Savant, the Mets outfielder averages 90.4 miles per hour on his exit velocity, while the MLB average sits at 88.6. Given this, it makes sense why Benge hits the ball to the deepest part of the park most of the time, with the 23-year-old hitting the ball 42.7% of the time to straightaway center field.

Carson Benge today in San Diego: 5 for 5, 2 XBH, HR, 10 TB, 2 RBI pic.twitter.com/6xixtV0vgO — Mets’d Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) June 7, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

Unfortunately, where Benge hits, he is limited by a power standout, meaning Statcast tracks the balls he hits against the dimensions of every MLB park. In places like Milwaukee and Los Angeles, he would have 11 or 12 home runs by now. In essence, he needs to get into a pitch to clear Citi Field.

Mentorship and Defense

Throughout his career, Juan Soto has not seemed to embrace a leadership role. However, playing next to the rookie, his baseball approach has started to influence younger players like Benge. While fans look at the $765 million contract and expect perfection, Soto is the Mets’ best player by far and is still a couple of seasons short of 30.

Carson Benge has been on a HEATER 🔥 Over his last 7 games, Benge is hitting:

🔹.345/.387/.828 | 1.215 OPS | 4 HR | 6 RBI FUTUREEEE 🤩#Mets #LGM #LFGM pic.twitter.com/LbJmw6wcla — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) June 8, 2026

https://platform.x.com/widgets.js

In addition, Benge’s versatility in the outfield offers the defense what president of baseball operations David Stearns hoped for, as he’s earned a reputation for highlight-reel catches.

Help on the Way

Looking ahead, help could be on the way. Francisco Lindor hopes to return around the same time as Francisco Alvarez. Combining their production potential could give the Mets the ability to crawl close to .500. Considering where they were, that would be a commendable feat, to say the least.