Mets’ Carson Benge Makes Baseball History Only Done by Mike Trout

The New York Mets didn’t give their fans a ton of reasons to smile in what was quite a rough 2026 MLB season.

Carson Benge, though? He shone bright and provided some joy for the present as well as plenty of hope for the future.

Benge put together the kind of rookie season that suggests the Mets have a future star on their hands.

It was a big call for the Mets to hand Benge an Opening Day starting gig, but he took it and ran with it and never really slowed down.

Benge played in 156 games and finished with 22 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs, 86 runs scored, 65 RBI, 22 steals (5 CS), 50 walks, a .282 average and a .776 OPS.

It’s a combination of stats that has rarely been done in the history of MLB.

Carson Benge Joins Mike Trout

In fact, only one rookie before Benge had ever put together a season with at least 165 hits, 20 homers, 20 steals and 50 walks.

That was Mike Trout.

Benge has joined him:

Rookies in MLB history with at least 165 hits, 20 home runs, 20 stolen bases and 50 walks in a season: Carson Benge

Mike Trout — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) September 28, 2026

It’s worth noting that Trout had actually debuted the year before his big season but struggled immensely and not exhausted his rookie eligibility. So in some ways what Benge did is even more impressive, since he was in the majors the whole year.

Trout, of course, became the best player in baseball for about a decade.

Benge doesn’t have the same physique as Trout, who is built more like an NFL linebacker. But it’s clear Benge has a special skillset (including an incredible throwing arm from the outfield).

And anytime you can join an early-career Trout in a statistical feat, that’s a really good sign.

More Good Company

Benge also joins a pretty rare list of National League rookies who put up an OPS+ of at least 115 (15% better than league average) and also stole 20 bases:

Most recent NL rookies with an OPS+ of at least 115 and 20 stolen bases: Carson Benge

Jackson Chourio

Corbin Carroll

Nolan Jones

Michael Harris II

Jake McCarthy

Trea Turner

Andrew McCutchen

Hanley Ramirez

Scott Podsednik — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) September 28, 2026

This season, there were multiple impressive rookies in the NL, including the likes of Sal Stewart and T.J. Rumfield, but Benge certainly has a strong Rookie of the Year case.

He led NL rookies in hits and was second in Wins Above Replacement and in home runs.

How Carson Benge ranked in the 2026 season among National League rookies: 1st – 168 hits

2nd – 4.3 fWAR

2nd – 20 HR

3rd – 22 SB

3rd – 86 R

3rd – 62 RBI

T/4th – 22 2B

5th – 118 wRC+ — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) September 28, 2026

Nothing is a given in this sport. There have been guys with great rookie seasons who never really matched the hype in years to come.

But if you were guessing, you’d guess Benge won’t be a one-hit wonder. He’s too good for that.

It sure seems like at least in consideration of Benge, the future is very bright for the Mets.