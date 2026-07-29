Scouts Have Honest Take on Clay Holmes’ Last Rehab Start for Mets

New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes appears to be healthy as he works his way back from fractured right leg.

Holmes made his second rehab start on Tuesday for Single-A St. Lucie. According to two MLB executives who spoke with The Athletic, Holmes “looked big-league ready.”

Pitching in front of several scouts, Holmes threw four shutout innings against Single-A Dunedin, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out three.

Mets Undecided on Holmes’ Next Start

The Mets have not announced what’s next for Holmes, though he is expected to make his next start in the big leagues. Holmes is lined up to pitch again on Aug. 2 — one day before the MLB trade deadline — against the Miami Marlins.

Despite missing the last 10 weeks, Holmes is one of the top pitchers available on the market. In nine starts, the right-hander is 4-4 with a 2.39 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 52.2 innings.

The Mets could opt to start Holmes in hopes of increasing his trade value or hold him out to ensure he’s healthy. That’s, of course, assuming he is not traded before then.

“There’s always that part of you that’s like, ‘Man, I could pitch in a game. I feel like I can pitch in the big leagues,’” Holmes said following his first rehab start. “I think some of that is just how you’re wired as an athlete. So, we’ll just see where we’re at, seek everybody’s opinion. But I feel good. I feel ready to compete. I feel I can compete anywhere.”

Holmes Can Opt Out of Contract

Holmes has not pitched since May 15 against the New York Yankees, when he was struck by a 111.1 mph line drive from designated hitter Spencer Jones. The ball ricocheted off Holmes’ leg, resulting in a fracture.

When healthy, Holmes, 33, has been the Mets’ best pitcher this season. He allowed two or fewer runs in each of his first eight starts.

Holmes is expected to decline his $12 million player option this offseason, making him a free agent. While he’s expressed interest in a long-term extension with New York, talks reportedly have not progressed.

“I don’t think there’s been a ton there,” Holmes said, via ESPN. “I think it’s just one of those situations where there’s a few different scenarios that the team can go. And I think it really boils down to what the team thinks is best for the organization now, long term.”