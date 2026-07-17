Mets Get Definitive Update on Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors

The New York Mets have drawn their line in the sand ahead of the MLB trade deadline — and Francisco Lindor may be on the wrong side of it.

The Mets came into the season harboring hopes of returning to the playoffs and contending for a World Series, but crumbled quickly with a long losing streak in April and a failure to get back on track. With the team residing in the basement of the league, insiders report that the Mets are planning for something of a fire sale at the upcoming deadline.

That could include Lindor, with a new report revealing the team’s definitive stance on the struggling star.

Mets Would Trade Francisco Lindor for the Right Price

New York Post reporter Jon Heyman revealed on Thursday that the Mets have only a few untouchable players heading into next month’s trade deadline, with Lindor not among them.

“Mets have moved into sell mode, via league sources,” Heyman shared in a post on X. “Word is they’ll consider basically anyone but Soto, Benge, Ewing, McLean and Scott, though Lindor’s still seen as a long shot to move”

Heyman added that both Lindor and offseason addition Bo Bichette could be moved for the right price, though it’s not likely either would be leaving Queens.

“Lindor and Bichette trades aren’t thought especially likely but they’re in discussions, as is any desirable player not among the 5 Mets considered off-limits,” Heyman wrote, adding that there are other reports that Lindor is in trade talks.

Lindor has been struggling, hitting .210 this season with five home runs, struggling with injuries and defensive lapses.

Mets Willing to Listen to Almost Any Offer

SNY reporter Chelsea Janes noted that the Mets are expected to take an aggressive approach to the upcoming trade deadline, leaving almost anyone open for talks. The team already made some moves, shipping David Peterson to the injury-struck Chicago Cubs last month.

“But as the second half begins Thursday night, it seems the time has come: A rival executive said the Mets informed their team that the sale is on, and that everyone but young stars Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and the obvious, Juan Soto, is available,” Janes reported. “That doesn’t mean everyone will go. But it means the Mets will listen on just about everyone, which is in keeping with what people familiar with their thinking have signaled for weeks.”

The Mets could also help set the market for other teams, with Janes reporting that the team doesn’t plan to wait until the days leading up to the trade deadline to start making deals.

“That the Mets are fielding calls already suggests they will be spreading out their sell-off over several weeks, rather than waiting until the week of the deadline when the market has settled and time constraints create a more frenetic process,” Janes reported. “Some executives argue that selling earlier, before more teams have identified themselves as buyers or sellers, can increase returns and take advantage of immediate desperation while demand is low.”