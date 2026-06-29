Mets Announce Key Pitching Move Before Blue Jays Series

The New York Mets continued to tinker with their bullpen Monday, demoting right-hander Tobias Myers back to Triple-A Syracuse, the team announced.

Myers pitched three innings in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing three runs on six hits. The 27-year-old now has a 6.21 ERA in 24 appearances (three starts) this season.

In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled right-hander Joey Gerber, giving their overworked bullpen an additional arm ahead of the series opener against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Why Did the Mets Send Down Tobias Myers?

Myers, acquired last offseason along with Freddy Peralta in the deal that sent Top 100 prospects Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams to the Milwaukee Brewers, has struggled with his new team. Since turning in an impressive 2.40 ERA in seven appearances (one start) in April, Myers has allowed 24 runs over his last 22.2 innings.

That includes a spot start against the Cincinnati Reds on June 15, when he was knocked around for seven runs on four hits over 1.1 innings in his first start back from the minors. Otherwise, he’s mainly been used as a longman out of the bullpen.

June has easily been his toughest month, with 14 runs allowed in just 8.2 frames for an unsightly 14.54 ERA.

Mets Own Third-Worst Record in NL

After scratching out a 6-2 win over the Phillies on Saturday, the Mets have now dropped eight of their last nine games to fall to 35-49. Their .417 winning percentage is third-worst in the National League behind the San Francisco Giants (.422) and Colorado Rockies (.393).

Gerber, 29, has appeared in three games with New York this season, allowing one run in five innings. His last outing came June 9 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he gave up one run over two frames in relief. He was sent back to Triple-A the following day to give the Mets some fresh bullpen arms.