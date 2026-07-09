New York Mets Fans Upset Over Francisco Lindor Decision

The New York Mets entered Thursday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals with a 39-54 record, sitting at the bottom of the NL East standings.

However, they entered the matchup coming off a 6-2 victory on Wednesday. Ahead of the series finale, the Mets made an unpopular decision involving star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Lindor Out of Lineup Thursday

After returning from a calf strain on June 24, an injury he suffered on April 22, Lindor has appeared in most of New York’s games. However, Mets interim manager Andy Green decided to keep him out of the lineup for Thursday’s series finale.

Bo Bichette started at shortstop and batted fifth, while Mark Vientos moved to third base and Brett Baty started at second.

Mets Fans React on Social Media

Mets fans were not happy to see Lindor out of the lineup as he continues working his way back into form following his month-long stint on the injured list.

@svmcito: “Where is Lindor? The guy who came back and been actually hitting the ball??”

@MajorJordan131: “Why does Lindor need another off day?”

@metsmemes22: “Why isn’t Lindor and Polanco playing? Idc if they had injuries! I don’t care if Vientos is showcasing his trade value.”

@metswinpls: “No Lindor and Vientos at 3rd wrap it up fellas.”

Lindor Available Off Bench

Green spoke with the media before the game and revealed that while Lindor would not start, he would be available to pinch hit if needed.

“He is useable today, as is Polanco,” Green said. “Today he’s passed the necessity of being completely down. He came back so quick that some of those things were just necessary with the outset and then particularly painful within the context of the games that he was not available, but he is available today.”

The Mets will return to action Friday night when they begin a three-game home series against the Boston Red Sox