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Mets’ Francisco Alvarez Ties Legend, Nears Johnny Bench in Baseball History

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Francisco Alvarez reaches home plate on a home run for the Mets.
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning at Citi Field on September 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

It can be easy to forget that Francisco Alvarez hasn’t even turned 25 years old yet.

The one-time top prospect has had a bumpy ride as a catcher for the New York Mets.

He’s had moments that flash greatness. He’s had moments that have earned him a surprise demotion back to Triple-A. And he’s had a lot of everything in between.

On Friday night, Alvarez reminded the baseball world just how special his talent is. The Mets found themselves in a slugfest with the San Francisco Giants, and Alvarez stole the show.

The Mets’ catcher hit two home runs in the same game, and not for the first time.

In fact, this was the seventh multi-homer game of Alvarez’s career.

With that mark, Alvarez made some history.

Francisco Alvarez Catcher History

With seven multi-homer games before turning 25, Alvarez now ranks tied for second in MLB history for such performances by a catcher, according to MLB stats guru Sarah Langs.

He’s tied with Mets legend Gary Carter, which adds to the cool factor of the list.

In first place, one ahead? Johnny Bench, who had eight multi-homer games before turning 25.

That’s the reminder about Alvarez’s talent. A lesser player, even one with more consistency, would never be on a list like that.

At his best, Alvarez can reside with some of the best power-hitting catchers in the history of the sport.

The question for the Mets for the future is whether they can get Alvarez to be this player more consistently.

Francisco Alvarez Age

Alvarez is still 24 years old. He’ll turn 25 on Nov. 19.

That means he plays the rest of this season at sub-25 and could move up this record list if he can find his way to another multi-homer game.

Maybe the most amazing part is that with Alvarez’s two homers on Friday night, he has 63 for his career.

The odds of seven multi-homer games for a guy with 63 career home runs just doesn’t seem that high, but that’s what Alvarez has done.

He’s still under Mets club control for three seasons after this — needing to go through all three of his arbitration years.

He’s not a perfect player, but Alvarez has some special talent within him. Rarely has that been more true than it was on Friday night with yet another prodigious night at the plate for the Mets’ still-young catcher.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Mets’ Francisco Alvarez Ties Legend, Nears Johnny Bench in Baseball History

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