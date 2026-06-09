Mets Make Stunning Francisco Alvarez Announcement Ahead of Cardinals Series

Not much has gone right for the New York Mets, who sit last place in the National League East, 15.5 games behind the rival Atlanta Braves. But as they return home to open a three-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals, a glimmer of surprisingly good news awaits.

New York plans to reinstate catcher Francisco Alvarez (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The 24-year-old, who is starting behind the plate and batting ninth, is hitting .241 with four home runs, 10 RBI in 37 games this season.

Alvarez Crushes Injury Timeline

Alvarez was expected to miss six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery on May 14 to repair a torn meniscus on his right knee, but he crushed that initial timeline and is back with the club after only a month.

Alvarez went 3-for-13 with two doubles across four rehab games with Triple-A Syracuse.

“It’s crazy that this guy is already playing in games and looking the way he’s looking right now,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza remarked recently, via MLB.com.

In a corresponding move, New York optioned catcher Hayden Senger to Triple-A. In seven games this season, Senger, 29, is 2-for-15 with one homer and two RBI.

Alvarez’s return offers a boost to the Mets’ lineup, which is beginning to trend up after a terrible start. New York is 7-3 over its last 10 games, in which it’s averaged 5.5 runs. For the season, the Mets’ .661 OPS ranks ahead of only the San Diego Padres (.644).

Torrens Shifts Back to Mets’ Bench

Without Alvarez, the Mets leaned on Luis Torrens to handle catching duties. Regarded as one of baseball’s best defensive catchers, the 30-year-old Torrens has started five of the team’s six games in June. In 17 at-bats this month, he has one homer and a respectable .765 OPS.

Alvarez suffered a torn meniscus in his knee while swinging a bat in a 10-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on May 12. The Mets originally presented a timeline of late June or early July for Alvarez’s return.

Various injuries have limited the former top prospect to 341 games over the last four seasons. Alvarez appeared in just 100 games in 2024, then played in 76 games last year. He slashed .256/.339/.447 with 11 homers and 32 RBI.