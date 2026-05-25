Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Injury Update Before Reds Game

The New York Mets open a three-game series against the Reds on Memorial Day at Citi Field.

The Mets are coming off a three-game losing streak, and have lost five of their last six overall, standing at 22-31 in last place in the National League East.

The team announced an update on the injury to their five-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor before the Reds game Monday.

Mets Announce Francisco Lindor Injury Update

The Mets announced a new injury update involving Lindor just hours before Monday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, putting fresh attention on his status heading into the series opener.

Lindor has not begun running or resumed any baseball activities since landing on the injured list April 22 with a left calf strain, Tim Britton reported at The Athletic on Monday. With Lindor remaining one of the most important pieces of the Mets’ lineup, any late-breaking development tied to his health immediately becomes a major storyline — especially before a key game at home against Cincinnati.

Lindor’s Calf Strain Recovery Falls Behind Schedule

New York had hoped the 32-year-old shortstop would return a month after a follow-up MRI a couple of weeks ago offered cautious optimism. But the absence of measurable progress since then has pushed that timeline into uncertainty, RotoWire reported. Lindor will need a minor league rehab assignment before being activated, adding another layer of time between the five-time All-Star and a return to the field.

Lindor has appeared in just 24 of the club’s first 53 games. His career .273 average and a lifetime WAR of 56.0 underscore what New York has been missing.

The Lindor situation has compounded an already difficult stretch for the franchise’s medical staff. He went down one day after $765 million slugger Juan Soto returned from a 15-game absence with a right calf strain of his own, Gabe Lacques reported at USA Today. Shortly after, starting pitcher Clay Holmes fractured his right fibula May 15 in what the club fears could be a season-ending injury. All told, four of the nine Opening Day regulars — Lindor, catcher Francisco Alvarez, third baseman Jorge Polanco and center fielder Luis Robert Jr. — have missed substantial time.

New York Mets’ Playoff Hopes Hanging by a Thread at Memorial Day

The cumulative toll shows up in the standings and the stat sheet. New York enters Memorial Day near the bottom of the NL Wild Card standings, seven games out of a playoff spot. They are 29th in OPS MLB-wide, per USA Today. The club committed north of $300 million to this roster, yet lower-payroll clubs like the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals have outperformed New York in the same division.

Monday’s series opener at Citi Field with right-hander Nolan McLean taking the ball against Cincinnati’s Nick Lodolo begins a three-game set New York needs to win. The Reds enter at 27-25, and the Mets’ offense, which owns baseball’s worst on-base percentage, can ill-afford any more lineup disruption. Until Lindor is back, the margin for error in that batting order remains slim.