Mets’ Francisco Lindor Makes Rare Baseball History

The New York Mets‘ season is ending on Sunday.

They have been out of the playoff picture for a long while, and so the final day of the 2026 MLB regular season is all she wrote for the Mets.

There won’t be a lot they want to remember about what happened this year, but one player continued to be a leader as best he could: Francisco Lindor.

That included helping the Mets put up some runs on Sunday. If they were going to have the season end, they might as well hit the ball around the yard a bit more.

Lindor didn’t just hit it around, either — he left the yard altogether, and it was a historic moment.

Francisco Lindor Makes Rare History

Lindor’s home run on Sunday was a milestone for those who appreciate round numbers: He now has 300 home runs.

It makes Lindor the fourth infielder in MLB history with at least 300 home runs and 200 stolen bases.

Lindor has 219 steals to go with his now-300 homers.

He joins a list that also includes Alex Rodriguez, Jeff Bagwell and George Brett.

A-Rod has the most of both stats on this particular list — he hit 696 home runs and stolen 329 bases.

Bagwell ended his MLB career with 449 homers and 202 steals.

Brett just cleared the steals threshold, too, swiping 201 bags while blasting 317 homers.

Lindor joins two Hall of Famers, as well as one of the most talented players of all time in Rodriguez — whose absence from the Hall of Fame has nothing to do with his ability.

Francisco Lindor Future

The big question entering the offseason with Lindor is whether he’ll be with the Mets for the long run.

A season ago, the Mets had a brutal collapse to miss the playoffs in the final week of the season.

This year, the Mets never were really even in the picture.

Yes, that also correlates with the signing of Juan Soto to a mega contract, but Lindor has obviously been a part of it, too.

What are the Mets supposed to do? They know that Lindor is still a special player — just as Soto is. But there also feels like there needs to be a vibes change heading into the 2027 season.

There’s the added complication this offseason that there could be a lockout that delays the winter action as well as potentially the start of the 2027 season.

So there will be plenty of talking points beyond Lindor. Still, it’s worth considering what his future looks like. He can still get the job done, but the Mets are going to want to be a lot better next season, however they can find a way to do that.