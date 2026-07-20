Mets’ Francisco Lindor Sends Strong Message Amid Trade Rumors

The New York Mets took two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies in their first series after the All-Star break.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor helped lead Sunday’s victory by hitting a two-run home run in the first inning before adding an RBI single in the second.

Despite being under contract through the 2031 season, Lindor has remained at the center of trade speculation.

Lindor Responds to Rumors

Before Sunday’s game, Lindor spoke with SNY’s Chelsea Janes about the trade rumors and whether they’ve affected him during what has been a disappointing season.

“It doesn’t bother me when it’s coming from outside sources. When it’s more inside, that would bother me. But that’s not happening,” Lindor said. “I try to stay away from it. I try not to read it or really talk about it. It’s just an unnecessary distraction. But I am human. I have a family, and they all talk and they all hear it. But since it’s not happening in here, it’s OK.”

A few hours later, Lindor backed up his words by finishing just a triple shy of the cycle while recording the 1,700th hit of his career.





Francisco Lindor talks with SNY’s @chelsea_janes about the trade chatter surrounding him and more: “Outside the walls of the visitor’s clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park, Francisco Lindor’s name is pinging around the baseball-verse, which is always eager for pinging names in the… pic.twitter.com/pyBmOJLS60 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 19, 2026

Trade Deadline Buzz

Over the weekend, Chelsea Janes reported that the Mets have deemed only Juan Soto, Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, and pitchers Nolan McLean and Christian Scott untouchable.

Earlier in the week, it seemed like the New York Yankees could emerge as a landing spot for Lindor. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Yankees have “zero interest” in pursuing the star shortstop.

“The Yankees are showing zero interest in available Mets star Francisco Lindor,” Heyman said.

Lindor’s 2026 Season

Lindor has appeared in just 43 games this season after missing time with an injury. He has logged 183 at-bats.

Entering Sunday’s game, Lindor was batting .205 with 22 runs, 33 hits, five home runs, and 12 RBIs. He also carried a .354 slugging percentage and a .639 OPS.