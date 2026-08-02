Who Are the Prospects Mets Got for Freddy Peralta? How Can They Help?

The Tampa Bay Rays acquired two-time All-Star starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the Mets Sunday, sending three ranked prospects to New York.

The deal signals a strategic shift for the Mets, who have cashed in on one of the market’s high-profile rentals. But who did the Mets receive in return, and can the new players help the organization rebuild for the future?

Outfielder Aidan Smith, second baseman Émilien Pitre, and right-hander Gary Gill Hill comprised Tampa’s return package. MLB Pipeline ranked all three inside the Rays’ top 30 prospects at the time of the announcement — Smith at No. 15, Gill Hill at No. 26, and Pitre at No. 27.

The organization views these mid-tier talents as organizational depth with upside, though none project as potential franchise cornerstones.



Smith, a 22-year-old from Tulsa, was drafted by Seattle in 2023 and came to Tampa via the 2024 Arozarena trade per Baseball-Reference. The right-handed batter possesses plus speed and solid-to-plus defense. Contact rates have been problematic, but he stole 41 bases in 102 games at High-A in 2025. Hamstring injury limited his 2026 work, with evaluators viewing his ETA as 2027 or beyond.

Pitre’s Contact-First Approach

Pitre, a 23-year-old from Repentigny, Quebec, is a contact-oriented left-handed hitter. Drafted in the second round in 2024, he drew more walks than strikeouts at the University of Kentucky and has maintained that discipline professionally. He batted .268 with a .356 on-base percentage at High-A in 2025, then showed refinement at Double-A in 2026. He profiles as a potential everyday player.

Gill Hill’s Upward Trajectory

Gill Hill, 21, was drafted by the Rays in the sixth round in 2022. The right-hander is a command-oriented prospect with a fastball sitting 92–95 mph and a multi-pitch mix. His High-A seasons produced respectable ERAs, and he earned promotion to Double-A in 2026. Scouts project him as a potential backend starter or multi-inning reliever.

Was Peralta Worth It?

Peralta arrives as a proven MLB arm, yet his 2026 tenure with the Mets has been disappointing by any measure. After a career-best 17-6 season in 2025—finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting, he landed in New York with strong expectations.

The pivot quickly reversed. His 4.99 ERA in 113.2 innings represents a significant step backward from his career average of 3.70, according to CBS Sports. Hit rates climbed, home runs mounted, and underlying metrics painted a messier picture than results alone.

At 30 years old, Peralta still holds a durable track record with more than 1,000 innings, two All-Star selections, and a proven repertoire. The question remains whether his 2025 peak or 2026 swoon represents the true version of the pitcher. Tampa is betting the mid-tier prospect package buys them a playoff-caliber arm down the stretch. Whether that bet pays depends on Peralta’s ability to stabilize quickly.

Trade analysts split their verdict. CBS Sports framed the Rays’ acquisition as attempting to hold an AL East lead by adding a pitcher whose 2026 performance had disappointed. Critics highlighted the prospect cost relative to Peralta’s rental status and recent results. Models assigned surplus value closer to the Mets’ side, suggesting Tampa may have overspent in organizational depth. Yet contenders often absorb short-term inefficiencies to chase immediate wins. The Rays held a 3½-game lead in the division heading into the deal, and incrementally better arms move the needle in tight races.

Longer-term judgment depends on 2026 postseason impact and the three prospects’ development arcs. Peralta’s pedigree and health suggest bounce-back potential, but this remains a gamble on a veteran arm during a down year.

