Mets Get Positive Injury Update on Left-Handed Veteran

Mets’ left-handed starter Sean Manaea, currently on the Injured List from a right oblique strain, is rehabbing nicely, according to a report Sunday by Abbey Mastracco of the New York Post. Manaea has been playing catch from 90 feet for about a week in New York, showing steady progress.

The team anticipates Manaea’s return in mid-to-late April but is proceeding cautiously because oblique injuries are complex and easily aggravated. The Mets won’t set a firm timeline for the 33-year-old veteran until he ramps up his rehab and clears key benchmarks, including facing live hitters.​

Manaea joined the Mets in January 2024, signing a two-year, $28 million contract with an opt-out after the first season. Manaea posted a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA over 32 starts in the 2024 season. After opting out of his deal to test free agency, Manaea re-signed with the Mets in December 2024 on a three-year, $75 million deal.

Without Sean Manaea to open the season, the Mets’ rotation has been patchwork. Kodai Senga anchors the staff as the unquestioned ace, coming off a stellar 2024 campaign.

The group lacks Manaea’s left-handed punch and innings-eating ability, putting extra pressure on Senga to carry the load early and for depth arms. The Mets are banking on surviving April and getting healthier as Manaea — and eventually Jeff McNeil and others — work their way back.

The Mets lost two of three in Houston to start the season. They open a series in Miami on Monday after an off day on Sunday. The Mets’ David Robertson will face the Marlins Cal Quantrill in the series opener.

Jay Pritchard covers the Boston Red Sox, Major League Baseball and sports media for Heavy.com. More about Jay Pritchard

