Mets Get Positive Injury Update on Left-Handed Veteran

Mets’ left-handed starter Sean Manaea, currently on the Injured List from a right oblique strain, is rehabbing nicely, according to a report Sunday by Abbey Mastracco of the New York Post. Manaea has been playing catch from 90 feet for about a week in New York, showing steady progress.
The team anticipates Manaea’s return in mid-to-late April but is proceeding cautiously because oblique injuries are complex and easily aggravated. The Mets won’t set a firm timeline for the 33-year-old veteran until he ramps up his rehab and clears key benchmarks, including facing live hitters.
Manaea joined the Mets in January 2024, signing a two-year, $28 million contract with an opt-out after the first season. Manaea posted a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA over 32 starts in the 2024 season. After opting out of his deal to test free agency, Manaea re-signed with the Mets in December 2024 on a three-year, $75 million deal.
Without Sean Manaea to open the season, the Mets’ rotation has been patchwork. Kodai Senga anchors the staff as the unquestioned ace, coming off a stellar 2024 campaign.
The group lacks Manaea’s left-handed punch and innings-eating ability, putting extra pressure on Senga to carry the load early and for depth arms. The Mets are banking on surviving April and getting healthier as Manaea — and eventually Jeff McNeil and others — work their way back.
The Mets lost two of three in Houston to start the season. They open a series in Miami on Monday after an off day on Sunday. The Mets’ David Robertson will face the Marlins Cal Quantrill in the series opener.
