Mets Get Key Update on Promising Starter Amid Injuries

The New York Mets got a dose of promising news regarding their 2025 starting rotation on Wednesday.

Manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that offseason acquisition Frankie Montas has begun a throwing program as he continues his recovery from a strained right lat. The right-hander is currently playing catch from 60 feet, marking a key step in his rehabilitation process.

“Everything is good from that end,” Mendoza said.

Frankie Montas Begins Throwing in Recovery From Lat Strain

Montas’ progress comes just a day after fellow starter Sean Manaea suffered a setback in his own recovery. Both pitchers were expected to play significant roles in the Mets’ rotation this season, but injuries have kept them sidelined through spring training and the early portion of the schedule. While Montas is working his way back, Mendoza also noted that the pitcher is currently at home awaiting the birth of his child.

The Mets initially diagnosed Montas with a high-grade right lat strain in mid-February, and he has been gradually building back strength under the team’s supervision. Meanwhile, Manaea had started his throwing program on March 13 but experienced discomfort three weeks later, leading to his shutdown on Tuesday. Given Manaea’s setback, the Mets may proceed cautiously with Montas, prioritizing his long-term health over an expedited return.

Montas signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Mets on December 4 as part of president of baseball operations David Stearns’ strategy to bolster the rotation with cost-effective options. The front office’s approach appears to lean on the organization’s pitching development lab to maximize performance, similar to how they revitalized Manaea in 2024.

“We are excited to bring Frankie into the organization and add a quality arm to our major league rotation,” Stearns said in a statement. “Throughout his career, Frankie has flashed some of the best stuff in the game. He’ll provide a stabilizing presence to our pitching staff and can contribute on and off the field.”

Durability Has Been an Issue in Frankie Montas’ Career

Montas has been a serviceable major league starter throughout his career, but his track record is marked by both impressive peaks and frustrating lows. Over nine seasons, he has compiled a 4.09 ERA, 3.97 FIP, 1.309 WHIP, and a 101 ERA+, accumulating 7.6 bWAR. His standout campaign came in 2021, when he posted a 3.37 ERA and FIP, a 1.182 WHIP, and 207 strikeouts (10.0 K/9) over 187 innings—good enough for a sixth-place finish in AL Cy Young voting.

One of Montas’ biggest concerns has been durability. Since debuting in 2015, he has managed 30 or more starts in just two seasons and has never eclipsed 187 innings. Arm injuries have hampered him in each of the last three years, including a shoulder issue in 2022 that led to surgery and cost him nearly all of 2023. He then battled a forearm injury last season, and shortly after arriving at Mets camp this spring, he was diagnosed with the high-grade lat strain that is expected to sideline him for a few months.

But when healthy, Montas has the potential to be a valuable back-end starter for a Mets rotation built on depth. If he can stay on the mound and tap into the team’s acclaimed pitching development system—one that has revitalized arms in recent years—he could exceed expectations. However, with another injury already delaying his 2025 debut, Montas’ ability to contribute remains a significant question mark.