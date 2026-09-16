Mets Give History to Pete Alonso

No one has hit more home runs in a New York Mets uniform than Pete Alonso.

On Tuesday night, though, Alonso was in Citi Field in visitor’s colors. He’s now the first baseman for the Baltimore Orioles.

Mets fans gave Alonso an ovation before his first at bat, which Alonso acknowledged with a tip of the helmet pictured above.

And by the end of Tuesday’s game, Alonso had managed to get a curtain call from Mets fans despite being a visiting player.

It was quite the night, and Alonso made history in the process, too.

Pete Alonso Game-Tying Home Run

The Orioles trailed 3-2 in the top of the ninth inning when Alonso stepped in.

He was facing Kodai Senga, the starter who the Mets have turned into a closer in the second half of the season. Senga has been very sharp.

Alonso, though, was ready for Senga’s acclaimed forkball, and when he got it, he didn’t miss.

The “Polar Bear” launched a fly ball deep into the night to left field, and it wasn’t coming back.

From down a run to tied 3-3, Alonso had given the Orioles a chance to win the baseball game.

And with the Mets entirely out of it this season, their fans were more than happy to salute their former star.

For those who like round numbers, it was Alonso’s 300th career home run:

PETE ALONSO’S 300TH CAREER HOME RUN COMES AT CITI FIELD! pic.twitter.com/yqJJLdnQ8D — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2026

History for Pete Alonso

Very rarely in baseball history has a player hit his 300th career home run against a team he had played so much for.

According to MLB Network’s Sarah Langs, Alonso is just the third guy to hit home run No. 300 against a team for whom he had already played at least 1,000 games.

The first had been Willie Horton, who did it against the Tigers in 1979.

Then in 2013, Torii Hunter accomplished the feat against the Twins.

Now, add Alonso to the list.

Pete Alonso is the 3rd player to hit his 300th home run vs a team for which he previously played 1,000+ games, joining: Willie Horton 6/6/1979 vs DET

Torii Hunter 6/16/2013 at MIN 20th to do it vs a team he played at least 1 game for h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/S2YF5QXmSs — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 16, 2026

Alonso had just become the Mets’ all-time home run leader last season, but New York let him go in the offseason.

His monetary demands clashed with the Mets’ hopes to improve defensively and on the basepaths.

But even as the Mets let Alonso leave, there was no doubt he could still slug. He’s shown his power plenty in Baltimore this season, and no more than on Tuesday night, back at Citi Field, with Mets fans still happy to adore him even though he no longer plays for their team.