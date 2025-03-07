Mets ‘X Factor’ Nears Return From Lengthy Recovery

A New York Mets infielder nearly 18 months removed from his last Major League action could be “a difference maker” for the team in 2025.

Ronny Mauricio, a bright spot for the Mets during his rookie season in 2023, suffered a torn ACL in his right knee while playing Dominican Winter Ball in December 2023. Major surgery was deemed necessary, and a second, arthroscopic surgery would take place in August 2024 to remove a mass of scar tissue.

“After that second operation, I was able to feel completely much better,” Mauricio said through an interpreter. “I had that freedom that I didn’t have before.”

Mets Ronny Mauricio Can See ‘Light At The End of The Tunnel’ Following Rehab

There would still be several months of rehab before Maurico could resume baseball activities, but he was able to get some playing time during Winter Ball, and MLB Network analyst Tom Verducci said Mauricio “actually tore it up in a small sample size.” When Mauricio picked up a bat at spring training in February, the switch-hitter clubbed homers from both sides of the plate and showed glimpses of what has made him such an exciting prospect for the Mets.

“It’s been a long time,” Mauricio said to MLB.com a few days after that workout. “I do finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. I’m very excited for that moment when I’m able to come back.”

Mets officials are excited as well. As a 16-year-old in 2017, Mauricio became one of the most high-profile international signings in franchise history. Three years later, he had shot up to the No. 1 spot on the Mets’ Pipeline Top 30 list.

Given what Mauricio has been through, the team is cautiously optimistic about him making a successful comeback, although they stress patience.

“He missed the whole year last year, as you all know, and he’s had some setbacks,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said at the start of camp. “Right now, he’s trending in the right direction and we want to keep it that way.”

MLB Network Analyst Believes Ronny Mauricio Will Be ‘A Difference Maker’ for New York

A video report by Mike Puma of the New York Post on February 27 indicated that Mauricio was “running at about 80 percent right now,” noting that he was taking batting practice and participating in drills, as the Mets hoped to get him into some exhibition games before the team breaks camp in late March.

Should Mauricio be able to work his way back, Verducci said that the 23-year-old is “an X factor to me.”

“He’s healthy, but he’s progressing towards that full health,” Verducci stated on February 17. “Remember, he missed the whole season last year with that knee injury, so he’s not going to be an opening day guy for the Mets. But it’s just a matter of getting out there and playing.”

While that playing time might first be available at Triple-A, Verducci said that Mauricio has “nothing to prove” at that level, other than to simply getting some reps.

“Here’s, I believe, what you can expect,” Verducci added. “Sometime, middle of the season, Mauricio is going to force his way into this Mets lineup.

“I’m telling you, this guy, second half of the season, to me is going to be a difference maker. Where does he fit in? Likely third base, giving [Mark] Vientos some DH at-bats, or at DH. He’s a potential 20-20 guy in the big leagues, with tremendous pop in his bat, and he’s turning 24 years old. He’s ready to play, other than just getting the reps behind him, and I think he is the key in terms of deepening this Mets lineup. We all know about the top, but there’s going to be a lot of thump towards the back half of this lineup.”