MLB Insider Suggests Mets Target World Series-Winning Manager

With Carlos Mendoza out of a job, the New York Mets’ managerial hunt will begin anew.

The third-year skipper was fired Friday amid the team’s dismal 34-47 start, as New York enters a three-game series against Philadelphia Phillies riding a six-game losing streak.

Andy Green, the club’s senior vice president of player development, will serve as the interim manager through the end of the season. Green, 48, has managerial experience, having compiled a 274-366 record with the San Diego Padres from 2016-19.

It’s the first of several big changes expected for the underperforming Mets, who sit 9.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the final NL wild-card spot. The search for a new manager will likely be exhaustive, though one potential candidate has quickly jumped to the top of everyone’s wish list.

“The Mets should now do everything they can to try and land Alex Cora as their next long-term manager starting in 2027,” MLB analyst Jim Bowden suggested on X (formerly Twitter).

Cora Turned Down Interest from Phillies

Cora is the most obvious outside target available for New York. The 50-year-old had a .534 winning percentage during eight seasons with the Boston Red Sox, highlighted by a World Series championship in 2018.

Cora did finish .500 or worse in last of his last four years in Boston — not including this year’s 10-17 start — but that shouldn’t diminish teams’ interest in him. He’s well-regarded throughout baseball.

Cora rebuffed interest from the Phillies earlier this season, concluding the timing wasn’t right. Philadelphia instead gave the interim job to Don Mattingly, who’s done an admirable job turning around the team’s season. The Phillies have improved to 45-36, just four games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Cora’s overall managerial record is 620-541 (.534 winning percentage).

Cora Played 14 Seasons in MLB

Cora also played 14 seasons in the majors, including a brief stint as a Met. In 144 games between 2009-10, Cora slashed .234/.299/.298 with one home run and 38 RBI with New York.

He also had stints with the Dodgers (1998-04), Guardians (2005), Red Sox (2005-08), Rangers (2010) and Nationals (2011).

In 1,273 career games, Cora hit .243 with 35 homers and 286 RBI.