Mets’ Juan Soto Makes Baseball History With Trout, Rodriguez, Griffey

Juan Soto has joined one of the most impressive four-player clubs in the history of Major League Baseball.

Sure, the New York Mets are mired in the midst of a brutally disappointing season, but that didn’t stop Soto from a cool accomplishment on Friday night.

The starting point for the feat was this: Soto launched the 270th home run of his MLB career, a 428-foot blast against the Philadelphia Phillies:

Juan Soto CRUSHES a 3-run homer 💪 (MLB x Essilor) pic.twitter.com/Tex3dsbkld — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2026

It’s a cooler feat than just 270 homers, though.

Juan Soto’s New History

Soto has become just the fourth player in major league history with at least 270 home runs and at least 100 stolen bases before turning 28 years old, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs.

The other three players on the list:

Alex Rodriguez

Ken Griffey Jr.

Mike Trout

No old-timers on the list, but those might be the three best pure baseball players of the last few decades, along with Barry Bonds.

A-Rod, Junior and Trout don’t need full names to even be identified.

Soto doesn’t quite have that going, although if you start talking about a ballplayer named Soto, people will know who you’re referring to.

He’s not going to have a postseason audience this season, either. A year ago, the Mets collapsed down the stretch. This season, they were never really in the race.

Soto has had a solid season when healthy — in 103 games, he had 26 home runs and a .920 OPS.

Juan Soto Career Stats

Soto has now played in 1,199 MLB games to reach the 270 home run mark.

He also has 210 doubles as part of 1,187 hits and counting.

Soto has also stolen 104 bases in 134 attempts. The big steals year came last season, when he swiped 38 bags pretty much out of nowhere. His previous career-high had been 12 steals in two separate seasons. In 2026, Soto is 9-for-12 stealing bases.

The lefty Soto is also well-known for his ability to work a walk, and it’s pretty much historic. He has led all of MLB in walks in four separate seasons, and he has six years with at least 100 walks.

For his career, Soto has walked 969 times and only struck out 893 times, a feat pretty much no one else these days even comes close to.

Soto is the active leader among MLB players in on-base percentage at .415.

He still has a long time to go on his Mets contract, and it’s safe to expect Soto to continue adding to his great statistics en route to what very well could be a Hall of Fame career.

At some point, though, Mets fans are going to want to see Soto’s production be a part of a playoff team — that was the plan all along when Steven Cohen started dishing out so much money, and it’ll be up to Soto in part to lead a turnaround and make things right again at Citi Field.