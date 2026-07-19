New York Mets Provide Big Injury Update on Former All-Star Outfielder

Luis Robert Jr. is nearing a return for the New York Mets.

Interim manager Andy Green said Saturday that Robert could rejoin the Mets for their series in Milwaukee on Monday.

“He’s looking better and better,” Green said, via the New York Post.

Robert, acquired in January in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, has not played since April 26 because of a back injury. In 24 games with his new club, the former All-Star is slashing .224/.327/.329 with two home runs and eight RBI.

Robert Jr. Hitting Well in Rehab Stint

Robert, 28, has been on the injured list since April 30 with lumbar spine disc herniation. The club originally anticipated a short IL stint, but numerous setbacks in his recovery have curtailed most of his season.

Robert played eight innings in center field for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday, going 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. In eight rehab games between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A, Robert is hitting .323 (10-for-31) with two homers and four RBI.

Robert struggled prior to going on the IL, posting a .656 OPS in 85 at-bats. It’s a far cry from his All-Star season in 2023, when he slugged 38 homers with 80 RBI and also stole 20 bases.

How Mets Plan to Use Robert Jr. in Outfield

With rookies Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing performing well alongside superstar Juan Soto, Robert will return to a crowded outfield.

Green acknowledged that playing time will be a juggling act.

“All of them are going to play,” he said. “That’s right for us from a matchup perspective. That’s right from a talent-level perspective when it comes to the two kids that we feel strongly about. It’s their first full professional season — taking a day off a week as we get into the dog days of (summer) isn’t going to hurt them, it will help them.

“We welcome really good baseball players back to the team and we’ll be excited to get (Robert’s) bat in the lineup, and he’ll get some days off as well.”

Benge and Ewing have been bright spots for the lowly Mets, who entered Sunday’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies with the second-lowest winning percentage in the NL (.414).

The 23-year-old Benge is hitting .260 with 11 homers, 37 RBI and 16 stolen bases, while Ewing, 21, has seven homers, 25 RBI and 10 stolen bases to go with a .275 average.