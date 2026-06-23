New York Mets Make Bo Bichette Change Before Cubs Series

On Tuesday night, the New York Mets will begin their series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field.

Most recently, the first game of the series between the Mets and Cubs, which was scheduled for Monday, ended up being postponed.

Bo Bichette was scheduled to play third base in the series opener.

New York Mets Announce Bo Bichette Decision

Ahead of the game on Tuesday, the New York Mets have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Mets 6/23 C. Benge RF B. Bichette SS J. Soto LF J. Young 1B A. Ewing CF M. Semien 2B B. Baty 3B M. Melendez DH F. Alvarez C K. Senga SP”

Despite being scheduled to play third base in the game that ended up being postponed, Bichette will start at shortstop in the series opener on Tuesday. Zack Short had originally been scheduled to play shortstop, in what would have been his fourth appearance for the Mets this season; however, he is out of the starting lineup for the series opener.

Meanwhile, Brett Baty, who had not been in the team’s lineup for the game on Monday, is back in the lineup and starting at third base.

Bichette, who has primarily played shortstop in Francisco Lindor’s absence, may soon return to third base, as Lindor is scheduled to make a rehab appearance on Tuesday.

Bichette is batting .248 with 77 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 39 runs, 42 RBIs and one stolen base in 77 games.

After a strong past couple of weeks, Bichette struggled in the series against the Phillies as he went 1-for-12.

The two-time All-Star signed a three-year, $126 million contract with the Mets this offseason.

Mets Right Now

After dropping the series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets fell to 34-43, and remain in last place in the National League East. They have gone 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander Kodai Senga is scheduled to make his seventh start of the season. Regarding Senga, Underdog MLB posted on X: “The Mets are 2-8 in Kodai Senga’s last 10 starts.

Senga this season:

9.00 ERA

1.88 WHIP

.292 BAA

7 HR

Senga is set to start against the Cubs on Tuesday.”