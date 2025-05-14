Mets Make MLB History With Dominance on the Hill

The New York Mets are tied for the best record in Major League Baseball this season. Their 28-15 record gives them a three-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East Division. While many expected New York to be an excellent team once again this season, few could have predicted how they would get there.

Their pitching staff has been one of the most dominant units in the majors. So dominant that they recently made MLB history.

OptaSTATS’ Greg Harevy took to his X account to point out the history being made in Queens.

“The Mets now have five different players this season with a sub-3.15 ERA & 40+ strikeouts through 8 starts (Canning, Holmes, Megill, Peterson, Senga). No other team in MLB HISTORY had had five such players to start a season.”

Before the season, many believed that the Mets’ rotation would be a massive question mark. The staff was not stocked full with pitchers who had a long track record of success as a starter. The ability was there, but putting it together for the innings required for a dominant rotation was a concern.

A new role for a new addition

One of the biggest surprises for New York has been Clay Holmes. After signing a 2-year $26 million deal, Holmes was asked to do something he had rarely done prior: Become a starter.

In his prior seven seasons in the big leagues, Holmes had started four games total. So far this season, he’s started double that. The 32-year-old has posted a 2.74 ERA, a 1.242 WHIP, and a 142 ERA+ in eight starts this season. Additionally, he has posted a 5-1 record this season for his division-leading squad.

A career resurgence

Another revelation for the Mets this season has been Griffin Canning. After spending his first five seasons in Los Angeles for the Angels, Canning has hit a new gear in New York. Before this season, his career ERA was 4.78. This season with the Mets, he has slashed that in half with a 2.36 mark.

While some might say this is a fluke, others will point to the Mets’ development with the right-hander. They have fundamentally changed his approach and have advised him to throw his slider more frequently. He currently throws his slider at a 44.3% clip, the highest of his career.

Koda Sengas return to dominance

Without a doubt, the most dominant pitcher on the Mets’ staff this season has been 32-year-old Kodai Senga. In 44.1 innings, the former All-Star has registered a minuscule 1.22 ERA, struck out 42 batters, and allowed just one homer.

His 320 ERA+ appropriately demonstrates his dominance for the Mets this season. After pitching just 5.1 innings last season, Senga looks to be healthy and better than ever. He’s been the ace of the best staff in Baseball.

The Mets expected themselves to have one of the best offenses in baseball after signing Juan Soto and Pete Alonso this offseason. But their rotation has been their true strength this season so far, and could be the key to getting back to the NLCS.