Mets Manager Assigns Blame to Pete Alonso After Yankees Loss

The New York Mets battled the New York Yankees to a draw through eight innings of the rubber match of their series on Sunday.

Then, with one Pete Alonso error, the wheels fell off.

The Yankees scored on a throwing error by the Mets first baseman in the eighth inning, then added five more runs to win the game 8-2 and take the Subway Series.

After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza took aim at Alonso for the errant throw.

Pete Alonso Takes Blame

The Yankees and Mets were tied at 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning of the May 18 game, with the Yankees putting runners on second and third. Alonso fielded a hard ground ball from rookie Jorbit Vivas and looked to home after Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez broke on contact.

Alonso appeared to have time to beat Dominguez, but instead his throw sailed to the backstop as the Yankees scored the go-ahead run.

Pete Alonso with a man downfield pic.twitter.com/6Jx63B4780 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 19, 2025

After the game, Mendoza said Alonso could have gotten Dominguez out if he had a better throw.

“From my view, a good throw would’ve had him,” Mendoza said, via The Athletic.

Alonso, who has been playing at an MVP pace through the first seven weeks of the MLB season, wasn’t trying to dodge the blame. He said that the play was his fault — as was the loss.

“I messed it up,” Alonso said. “I just made an awful throw. That whole inning, this game, is on me. This one’s 100 percent on me.”

Yankees Broke Game Open After Pete Alonso Error

Vivas had come into the game as a defensive substitution, but ended up battling during his eighth-inning at-bat. He told reporters after the game that he was just trying to get contact against hard-throwing Mets reliever Ryan Stanek.

“He’s throwing 100 miles, so I don’t want to do too much,” he said, via the New York Daily News. “I just want to put the ball in play and help the team.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave credit to the rookie, but added that he thinks Dominguez might have scored even if Alonso’s throw was on line.

“What an AB, man,” Boone said. “You could see his adjustment. Third or fourth pitch in, you felt him settle in a little bit. You felt him settle down.

“We get a break with the throw, although, I don’t know, Jasson was coming down that line so fast.”

Alonso’s throwing error opened the door to the Yankees, whose bats had been largely contained leading up to the eighth inning. After another RBI single from Paul Goldschmidt, the hot Cody Bellinger came up with the bases loaded and hit a grand slam off Mets pitcher Genesis Cabrera.

Despite losing the Subway Series in a dramatic fashion, the Mets remained a half-game ahead of the hot Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. The loss dropped the Mets to 29-18, tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most wins in the NL.

The Yankees increased their lead over the Boston Red Sox in the AL East, moving to 27-19 with the win.