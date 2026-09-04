Mets’ Outfielder Played HS Football With Bears QB Caleb Williams

It’s not a surprise that many of the world’s top professional athletes were once good at multiple sports.

After all, that’s how it works when someone is so much more gifted than anyone else around them. So there are lots of fun stories about guys who once crossed over, in other sports, with other athletes who also became professionals.

A new version of that is circulating this week: New York Mets outfielder Nick Morabito played high school football with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Morabito is a little less known than Williams, of course.

Williams was the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and is a rising star for the Bears.

Morabito is still trying to prove he belongs with the Mets.

But once upon a time, they took to the gridiron on Friday nights together.

Nick Morabito and Caleb Williams as Teammates

The duo played together at Gonzaga College High School.

Today I learned that Nick Morabito played on a Gonzaga College High School football team quarterbacked by a guy named Caleb Williams. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) September 4, 2026

That’s a private Catholic high school in Washington, D.C. that’s named not after the famous collegiate basketball power but instead has the same root — the Italian saint, Aloysius Gonzaga.

Gonzaga is actually the oldest boys’ high school in the nation’s capital, founded by Jesuits in 1821.

Morabito was the 2022 Gatorade District of Columbia Player of the Year.

According to Gonzaga College High School’s official website, Morabito was the first graduate of that school to play in the major leagues since Thomas Aloysius Cantwell played for the Cincinnati Reds in 1909 and 1910.

Fittingly, Morabito got to make his major league debut very close to home, at Nationals Park.

There isn’t a lot of information out there about Morabito the football player, but he clearly was a top-notch athlete in high school.

Nick Morabito in MLB

Morabito was a second-round pick out of high school by the Mets in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Now 23 years old, he just reached the majors for the first time in May, and he came back up recently.

He’s off to a very slow start with the Mets — just 2-for-14 (.143 average) with a double and three RBI.

Morabito had a solid season at Triple-A Syracuse. In 114 games, he hit 14 doubles, two triples, 13 homers and batted .254 with a .743 OPS.

Speed is his calling card. In 2024, he stole 59 bases. Then it was 49 more steals in 2025, and this year at Triple-A, he was his most efficient yet, going 42-for-46 swiping bags.

Morabito also got to play for Team Italy at the World Baseball Classic, although he went hitless in just a single at bat.

The Mets have a talented young outfield with A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge leading the way, so it’ll take some work for Morabito to break through going forward. It’s still cool that he’s getting this chance, and given his strong athletic background, he’ll have a chance to make it.