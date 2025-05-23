Mets Part Ways With Former Top Prospect After Career Downturn

The New York Mets had high hopes for pitcher Sean Reid-Foley when they landed him in a January 2021 trade for homegrown pitcher Steven Matz, but injuries derailed his career and his tenure with the Mets came to an abrupt end this week.

Insider Anthony DiComo reported that the team released Reid-Foley, who had been stationed at Triple-A Syracuse this season.

“The Mets have released right-hander Sean Reid-Foley, per source,” DiComo shared in a post on X. “Reid-Foley appeared in just 50 games over five seasons, due largely to a 2022 Tommy John surgery and more recent shoulder problems. He had been pitching at Triple-A.”

Mets Make Final Decision on Sean Reid-Foley

Reid-Foley was once seen as the top prospect for the Toronto Blue Jays and he flashed some of that potential early in his tenure with the Mets. He threw three perfect innings in his 2021 debut with the team and finished the season with a 2-1 record, recording 26 strikeouts in 20.2 innings with a 5.40 ERA.

Reid-Foley was sidelined the next year, undergoing Tommy John surgery to correct a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. He later returned to the Mets on a minor league contract, but failed to reach his previous potential and bounced around the team’s farm system for the next year.

As SI.com’s Logan VanDine noted, Reid-Foley made it back to Queens the next season and had a 1-2 record with a 1.66 ERA and 25 strikeouts through the first 23 games of the season.

Mets Tending to their Bullpen

Though Reid-Foley was not able to become a fixture in the bullpen as the Mets may have hoped, the team has made some other moves to give depth to their pitching staff. The team announced on May 15 that they added a left-handed reliever to the pen.

“We have acquired LHP Jose Castillo from Arizona in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, RHP Kevin Herget has been designated for assignment,” the team wrote in a post on X.

As Phillip Martinez of SNY noted, the 6-foot-6 Castillo missed last season with an ACL tear and endured a difficult start to the 2025 season.

“Castillo, 29, had appeared in five games for the Diamondbacks this season, pitching to an 11.37 ERA across 6.1 innings,” Martinez wrote. “His last appearance came on May 11 against the Dodgers, where he allowed three runs over two innings. Castillo was designated for assignment the next day.”

The Mets have jumped out to a 30-20 start to the season, largely on the strength of their pitching staff. The team has given up a league-low 162 runs so far, leading to a plus-56 run differential. The team is looking to build on last season’s surprise run to the NLCS, but faces a challenge from the surging Philadelphia Phillies who now hold a two-game lead in the division.