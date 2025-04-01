Hi, Subscriber

Mets’ Pete Alonso Justifies Decision to Turn Down Blue Jays: ‘Very Easy Decision’

It’s only right that the Mets’ upcoming first game at Citi Field comes against the Toronto Blue Jays — the team most often tied to Pete Alonso during a winter full of trade whispers. There’s some extra flavor to it, too. Jose Berrios, who’s set to take the ball for Toronto on Opening Day, spent part of the offseason training alongside Alonso down in Tampa.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the Blue Jays’ pitching staff now includes two of Alonso’s most beloved former Mets, Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer — both guys he’s frequently called “all-time favorite teammates,” according to The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

Alonso’s grand slam was the most notable highlight on a night when the Mets established their dominance in Miami, launching four home runs in a comprehensive 10-4 victory over the Marlins.

Fresh off a quiet trip to Houston, where the Mets’ offense sputtered and managed just five runs over three games, the team finally broke loose. During a game-breaking fifth inning, they pounced on Marlins righty Cal Quantrill, setting the stage for the win.

The Blue Jays were one of the most persistent suitors for Alonso during the 2024 offseason, making a strong push to lure the slugger north of the border. Following their recent postseason disappointment, Toronto was eager in their pursuit of a genuine impact bat, and Alonso, newly available on the free-agent market, topped their wish list. The Jays also pursued Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto.

The Jays frequently engaged Alonso’s camp throughout the winter and were rumored to be among the highest bidders at various points. Their pitch was simple — a contending roster, a hitter-friendly park, and the chance to anchor the middle of a playoff-caliber lineup. Ultimately, Alonso chose to remain with the Mets, despite Toronto’s extensive work to acquire him.

Alonso ultimately settled on a two-year Mets contract that kicked off with a $10 million signing bonus, pays him $20 million for the 2025 season, and includes a player option for 2026 worth an additional $24 million if he chooses to exercise it.

“You have to think of what’s presented,” Alonso told The Athletic of Toronto’s pursuit. “Of course, you have to think and talk and think things over. But ultimately, this was the best decision, best place and best circumstance. Not just the history, but what we’re doing with the future. It was a very easy decision.”

