Mets’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Trade Reaches 40-40 Painful Exclamation Point

The New York Mets traded Pete Crow-Armstrong to the Chicago Cubs.

It’s a fact that’s known more and more these days, as PCA continues to prove he’s a superstar for the Cubbies, but it’s also one of those things that bears just remembering every now and then. For the Mets, a serious ouch.

Crow-Armstrong has continued to add to the pain of that during a miserable season for the Mets that is going to end in an NL MVP for PCA.

That reached an exclamation point on Thursday when Crow-Armstrong stole his 40th base of the season.

He already had 45 home runs, so he’s now got a 40-40 season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong 40-40

PCA becomes the seventh player in MLB history to put together 40-40.

The first-ever 40-40 season didn’t happen until 1988 when Jose Canseco accomplished the feat.

Barry Bonds added his name to the list in 1996.

Alex Rodriguez put up 40-40 in 1998.

Then it was Alfonso Soriano in 2006.

There was a gap before Ronald Acuna Jr. joined the club in 2023.

Then in 2024, Shohei Ohtani joined and one-upped everyone else by going for 50-50.

And now Crow-Armstrong joins in on the fun:

PCA!! Pete Crow-Armstrong is the 7th player in MLB history with a 40-40 season, joining: 2024 Shohei Ohtani

2023 Ronald Acuña Jr.

2006 Alfonso Soriano

1998 Alex Rodriguez

1996 Barry Bonds

1988 Jose Canseco PCA, Shohei & Soriano: only w/45+ HR https://t.co/EKtcOeD6Mz — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 24, 2026

That sure would’ve been a special feat in a Mets uniform, too.

Mets’ Pete Crow-Armstrong Trade Details

The Mets were seeking a playoff push late in the 2021 season, and they made a move at the trade deadline that looks like it’ll go down as one of the worst trades in MLB history.

The Mets trade Crow-Armstrong at that year’s deadline for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams.

They didn’t even make the playoffs that year.

Baez played 47 games with the Mets, and to be fair, he was still his star self at that point in time. He batted .299 with nine doubles and nine homers. But that wasn’t enough to get to the postseason, and Baez left in free agency for the Tigers.

Williams made 10 appearances for the Mets and had a 3.06 ERA. He remained in New York into 2022 and had a 3.21 ERA in 30 outings.

But on the other side was Crow-Armstrong.

They traded Crow-Armstrong only a year after he had been selected 19th overall in the MLB Draft. They clearly felt he had potential, then risked missing out on it by moving him so quickly.

And yeah, they’ve missed out.

PCA isn’t just a 40-40 player with some of the best power and speed in baseball. He’s also the most impressive centerfielder the game has to offer.

Ironically, the biggest hole on the Mets’ the last two seasons, as they’ve missed the playoffs despite shelling out so much money, was centerfield.

Young stars get traded often. Two of baseball’s other best hitters, Junior Caminero and Yordan Alvarez, moved early on from the Guardians (to Rays) and Dodgers (to Astros), respectively.

Add Crow-Armstrong to the list of guys who was sent away much too early, and at a huge cost of pain.