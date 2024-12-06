Mets Predicted to Sign Juan Soto, Trade For Key Starter in Latest Prediction

Mets predicted to sign Juan Soto and trade for starter.

The New York Mets are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the MLB offseason.

The Mets lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS and will run back a very similar roster. New York has been in on Juan Soto and is one of the front runners for him.

In Gabe Lacques of USA Today’s latest MLB prediction, he has the Mets signing Juan Soto and then trading for Zack Littell to bolster its rotation.

“Imagine a world where the Mets break all salary records to reel in Juan Soto – and make backfilling their rotation with guys like Littell an annual ritual,” Lacques wrote.

If the Mets do sign Soto it would be a massive offseason for New York. But, Lacques doesn’t think they would be done there as he predicts them to trade for Littell from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Last season with the Rays, Littell went 8-10 with a 3.63 ERA in 29 starts. He would be the Mets’ fourth or fifth starter and add some much-needed depth to the rotation.

Analyst Explains Why Rays May Move Littell

Despite Littell only being 29 years old and a key starter, Lacques expects the Rays to trade the starter.

However, with the Rays getting healthier, Lacques believes Tampa Bay will look to move the starter and find a cheaper option.

“Littell and closer Pete Fairbanks are the lone Rays pitchers whose service time begins with a 5.-something, which historically means you may not be long for Tampa Bay,” Lacques wrote. “Lefty Shane McClanahan is back from Tommy John surgery, and Shane Baz returned from that procedure last year, with youngsters Ryan Pepiot and Taj Bradley likely nudging Littell toward a swingman role…

“While Littell has the skill set to fill the sort of versatile and fungible role the Rays love to have on their staff, that may be exceeded only by their desire to backfill their 40-man roster with controllable talent by trading impending free agents,” Lacques added.

Littell will become a UFA in 2026. He’s projected to earn $6 million through arbitration in 2025.

Insider: Mets Willing to do ‘Whatever’ it Takes to Sign Soto

The Mets are one of four teams in the running to sign Soto.

The superstar outfielder is one of the best players in baseball, and MLB insider Jon Heyman reported New York will do whatever it takes to land him.

“I’ve heard rumors that Steve Cohen will write a check for whatever it takes to land Juan Soto,” Heyman said.

Fellow MLB insider Michael Kay of YES Network says Cohen has told Boras he will add $50 million to whatever the highest offer is.

“And then I’ve heard from somebody in baseball today [Monday] that [Steve] Cohen’s willing to go $50 million over whatever anybody offers,” Kay said. “So it looks like the Mets really want to get this guy.”

With the Mets wanting to spend, they are in the running to sig Soto. However, it’s uncertain if they will be able to land the superstar outfielder who is expected to make a decision soon.