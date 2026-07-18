Mets Predicted to Trade Kodai Senga in ‘Dirt Cheap’ Deal

The New York Mets once had hopes that Kodai Senga could anchor the pitching rotation and boost the team’s World Series hopes, but now the team may be resigned to moving the struggling pitcher for a lowly return.

The Mets are one of just two MLB teams expected to hold a fire sale before the trade deadline, with very few players off limits. SI.com writer Patrick McAvoy suggested the Mets could ship Senga off to an NL Central rival, but warned that they won’t get much in return.

Kodai Senga on the Move?

With the Mets falling far out of playoff contention before this year’s All-Star break, the team has gotten an early start on the trade market with reports that several players could be moved. McAvoy suggested that Senga could find a new home on the St. Louis Cardinals for the final two seasons of his five-year, $75-million contract.

“The reason why Senga is the type of hurler the Cardinals should call about is because he’s under contract beyond the 2026 season, has shown that he can have success in the majors, and the price tag to acquire him would likely be dirt cheap right now with the Mets spiraling and approaching a fire sale,” McAvoy wrote. “SNY’s Chelsea Janes reported that the Mets are making everyone but Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, Christian Scott, Nolan McLean and Juan Soto available.”

Senga is 0-7 in 11 starts this season, sporting a career-worst 8.70 ERA. The Mets tried to find some value by moving Senga to the bullpen, where he has been more effective.

Senga said he’s trying to take the move in stride, even though he needed to take a different approach coming out of the bullpen.

“The preparation is different,” Senga said earlier this month through an interpreter, via the New York Post. “There isn’t much rhythm going into it, but the job is the same: I try to do my best, try to put up zeroes, try to contribute to a win.”

Mets Could Make Other Big Moves

The Mets are reportedly open to offers for star Francisco Lindor, though New York Post reporter Jon Heyman reported that they are still more likely to keep him.

“Mets have moved into sell mode, via league sources,” Heyman shared in a post on X. “Word is they’ll consider basically anyone but Soto, Benge, Ewing, McLean and Scott, though Lindor’s still seen as a long shot to move”

Heyman added that the Mets would only be willing to move Lindor or Bo Bichette for the right price, though it’s more likely they remain in Queens as major pieces of the team’s rebuilding project.

“Lindor and Bichette trades aren’t thought especially likely but they’re in discussions, as is any desirable player not among the 5 Mets considered off-limits,” Heyman wrote.

The Mets overhauled their roster in the offseason, parting ways with longtime players Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Brandon Nimmo. But the new-look roster stumbled out of the gate, dropping out of contention with a 12-game losing streak in April.