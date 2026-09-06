Mets Promote Pitcher Received in Freddy Peralta Trade

The New York Mets don’t have much to play for the rest of the 2026 MLB season.

That doesn’t mean it’s a lost year on the development front, though. They’re still trying to ensure that their young players keep getting better.

That’s certainly true with the young right-handed pitcher Gary Gill Hill, who was acquired in the trade that sent Freddy Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Sunday, the Mets promoted the righty to Triple-A Syracuse:

Right-handed starter Gary Gill Hill (Peralta trade) has been promoted to Triple-A. — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) September 6, 2026

The minor league season is winding down, but this will be a chance for Gill Hill to show what he can do at the rung of the ladder that is just one step from the major leagues.

Gary Gill Hill Career So Far

The 6-foot-2 right-hander from the New York City area was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Rays out of high school.

Gill Hill spent his first three professional seasons with the Rays, and in 2025, he spent the whole year at High-A Bowling Green. There, he had a 3.82 ERA.

The Rays allowed Gill Hill to move up to Double-A Montgomery for 15 starts this season, and he had a 4.43 ERA before being traded to the Mets.

In the Mets’ system, Gill Hill made his first five appearances for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and he had a 3.76 ERA. He struck out 9.6 batters per nine innings with Binghamton while walking just 1.7 per nine, a great ratio.

Gill Hill has never pitched at Triple-A, so this will be a fresh chance for him.

He was briefly a top-100 prospect, with Baseball America ranking him No. 94 in the sport prior to the 2025 season. Aside from that, Gill Hill has resided in the realm of players who are viewed as decent prospects but never quite at that high level.

Gill Hill also got to pitch for Team Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic in March, and in 3.2 innings, he allowed three runs.

He’ll turn 22 on Sept. 20, and his future seems bright.

Freddy Peralta Trade Details

Gary Gill Hill was one of three players the Mets got from the Rays in exchange for Freddy Peralte, who is in the final year of his contract and only came to New York in the offseason in a deal from the Brewers.

Coming aboard along with Gill Hill were the outfielder Aidan Smith and the second baseman Emilien Pitre.

Given that Peralta was going to be a free agent at the end of this lost Mets season, getting anything back for him was better than nothing, and so far, Gill Hill is looking like he could be a useful arm in the future for the Mets.