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Mets Trade Idea Sends 2-Time All-Star to AL Wild Card Contender

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New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza
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New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza before a May 1, 2026 game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

The New York Mets, after a surprising series victory against the first-place New York Yankees. In what many hope is the turning point of the season, the Mets displayed a mix of skill, heart, and toughness. Yet, with many teams ahead, reality could set in, and the franchise could start jettisoning players in trades. USA Today writer Bob Nightingale believes that Freddy Peralta could be at the top of the list for the Toronto Blue Jays.

“This is why the Mets soon may be the center of attention once they realize that this season is a lost cause, letting their rivals know they are open for business. They have three of the top trade chips in the game in starters Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes and infielder Bo Bichette,” wrote Nightingale.

However, manager Carlos Mendoza believes that the team needs to build on the wins, with hope still flowing in Queens.

“Baseball’s hard to explain at times,” Mendoza said during his postgame comments, per Colin Martin of SNY. “Now, we continue to come back in games. We get down early; we showed the whole homestand. We get down, we get punched in the face, and we get back up.”

Mets starter Freddy Peralta

GettyNew York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta during a May 12, 2026 game.

While the win brings the team’s record to 20-26, New York still finds itself in last place in its division and looking up at most of the National League. Many positive signs surfaced during the weekend. However, the road back takes more than just three games. As a result, that could mean that Peralta could head north.

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Peralta Shows Signs of Improvement, but Worthiness as an Ace is in Question

Over his last five starts, the 29-year-old claimed two victories. However, several red flags emerged. First, only completed six innings, twice. Next, 15 walks in 26.2 innings. Worse, all but one run was earned, which means teams hit Peralta well. Baseball Savant tells a similar story.

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Lack of Movement and Dwindling Velocity Could Affect Trade

Peralta, through ten starts, roughly one-third of a season, saw a drop in velocity. For example, his four-seam fastball dropped from 94.8 to 93.9 miles per hour. While that doesn’t seem like much, the movement places the ball in the strike zone longer than it needs to be. However, with the Blue Jays in striking distance of the wild card, none of that could matter. At the same time, what could the Mets realistically ask in return?

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Peralta Could Ask for Top Prospects

Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has a serious trade chip in Peralta. Toronto boasts a decent farm system to tap into. If Stearns wants to replenish positions of need. For example, middle infielder Arjun Nimmala (Double-A) projects as a left-side-of-the-infield player with the hand quickness to also play second.

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Despite being 20 years old, Nimmala had 948 at-bats before turning one. While he will not be the centerpiece of a Peralta deal, he could still serve as a developmental piece. Fellow infielder Jojo Parker is considered the team’s top-hitting prospect. With a few more years to go, the Mets would need to exercise patience. Yet, with Stearns’ approach, that appears to be what he would need to part with Peralta.

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Terrance Biggs Terrance started at heavy.com in January 2026 He is a veteran sportswriter with 12 years of experience, covering NFL, College, and MLB. Terrance has held positions at Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Sports Network. A graduate of Fort Hays State University with a bachelor's in Communication, he is also a voting member of the Football Writers Association of America, United States Basketball Writers Association and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. More about Terrance Biggs

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Mets Trade Idea Sends 2-Time All-Star to AL Wild Card Contender

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