Mets to Recall Top Prospect for Friday’s Game Against Phillies

The New York Mets are dipping back into the minor leagues to help their much-maligned rotation.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the club plans to recall left-hander Zach Thornton to pitch Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old made his Major League debut on May 20, allowing four runs on four hits while striking out three across 4.1 innings in an 8-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Mets’ Peterson Traded to Cubs

Thornton replaces fellow lefty David Peterson, who was traded Wednesday to the Chicago Cubs for minor-league first baseman/designated hitter Cole Mathis. The 30-year-old Peterson is 3-6 with a 6.09 ERA in 16 appearances (eight starts) this season. He is eligible for free agency following the season.

Peterson has a 10.97 ERA in three appearances this month. He allowed four runs on six hits across four innings in a 6-2 loss to the Phillies on Sunday.

New York (34-46) has been outscored 50-19 during its current five-game losing streak and owns the third-worst record in the National League, ahead of only the San Francisco Giants (33-46) and Colorado Rockies (32-49).

Left-Hander Ranked Top-15 in Mets’ Organization

Thornton, a 2023 fifth-round draft pick (159th overall) out of Grand Canyon University, is the No. 12 prospect in the Mets’ organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

In 12 appearances between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse last season, Thornton compiled a 4.25 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 23 walks in 55 innings.

“The 6-foot-3 left-hander cuts a thin figure on the bump but consistently repeats his delivery, leading to some of the best control in all of prospectdom,” reads his scouting report on MLB Pipeline. “His fastball velocity only sits 89-92 mph (occasionally popping 95), but with some deception and ride on the heater, he can still put it past bats on the top rail. His 83-86 mph slider remains his best pitch.”