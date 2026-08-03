Mets Reach Final Decision on Francisco Lindor’s Future at MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Mets are keeping Francisco Lindor in Queens — for now, at least.

Heading into this season’s MLB trade deadline on Monday, there had been growing speculation that the Mets could part ways with their star shortstop. Though it was seen as a long-shot as the Mets prioritized trading away players on expiring contracts, Lindor’s future with the team was in serious doubt as the trade deadline neared.

The Mets reached a final decision on Lindor for this season.

Mets Keeping Francisco Lindor for This Season, Future Uncertain

Though the Mets traded away several other players, they decided to keep Lindor through this season. There had already been growing speculation that the Mets would push off a decision on Lindor until next year.

In July, reporter Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported that the Mets were likely to reconsider trade offers in the coming winter.

“Rival executives believe that the Mets will trade shortstop Francisco Lindor this winter – not at the trade deadline,” Nightengale reported. “He’s owed $160 million over the next five years after this season, and has a full no-trade clause, complicating a deal by Aug. 3.”