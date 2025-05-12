Mets Top Prospect Piques White Sox Interest in Trade for Luis Robert Jr.

The trade winds are starting to swirl on the South Side, and Luis Robert Jr. is right in the middle of it.

It’s no secret the Chicago White Sox are staring down a rebuild, and Robert has long looked like the centerpiece trade chip in that equation. Now, it seems the clock could be ticking even faster.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Sox might look to move Robert before the end of May—if he can string together a solid month at the plate. So far, that breakout hasn’t exactly materialized. Robert has gone just 4-for-19 since Nightengale’s initial report, with a lone walk and five punchouts.

Still, the phone lines are lighting up. Nightengale added Sunday that teams are already showing interest, with the New York Mets among the clubs doing some early window shopping.

And honestly, the fit makes a lot of sense.

Acquiring Luis Robert Jr. Makes Sense for New York Mets

The Mets, hampered by injuries and thin production in center field, have been making do with Tyrone Taylor since Jose Siri went down with a fractured tibia. Taylor’s been… fine. His .249/.295/.317 slash line is serviceable, but the Mets didn’t build this roster to settle for “fine.” Robert, even with all his recent baggage, offers a gear Taylor simply doesn’t have.

Of course, the “recent baggage” part can’t be ignored. Since the start of 2024, Robert’s bat has been more ice cold than red hot. Over 137 games—a full season’s sample—he’s slashed just .215/.282/.366 with 19 homers, while striking out in nearly a third of his plate appearances. But the story doesn’t end there. Robert’s also chipped in 38 stolen bases and played steady defense in center, and his 8.3% walk rate shows some plate discipline is still in there.

More importantly, there’s a belief around the league that Robert’s struggles might not tell the whole story. His miserable .244 BABIP this season is well below his career norms, and his .326 expected wOBA hints that he’s been hitting the ball better than the results show. That mirrors his 2022 output, when he posted a .284/.319/.426 line over 98 games. For a Mets team thin in center and looking to add upside wherever they can find it, that version of Robert would be a major upgrade.

And let’s not forget the upside. From 2021 to 2023, when healthy, Robert was a four- to five-win player by WAR, with All-Star caliber production. That’s the version the Mets would love to bet on.

But all of this comes down to price.

White Sox Reportedly Interested in Blade Tidwell if Trading Luis Robert Jr. to Mets

Nightengale notes that the White Sox have their eyes on Mets right-hander Blade Tidwell as part of a possible return. That’s a tough pill for New York, considering Tidwell, the No. 15 ranked Mets prospect, just made his MLB debut and, despite a rocky outing, remains a key depth piece in a rotation that’s already weathered several injuries.

It’s hard to see the Mets parting with Tidwell this early in the season unless the deal comes with serious upside—or unless they line up other reinforcements. It’s more likely they’ll play the long game, keeping tabs on Robert while waiting for the trade market to fully develop.

Still, with center field standing out as one of the few glaring holes in the Mets lineup—New York is below average at just three positions this year, with left field and second base also in the mix—the urgency to strike might grow if other options like Cedric Mullins or Willi Castro don’t hit the market.

Robert might be flawed, but he’s also the most intriguing center fielder who could realistically be available. And for a Mets team with October dreams, that’s the kind of player who can make all the difference.