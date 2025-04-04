Mets rumored to trade $78 million former All-Star

The New York Mets are all in for the 2025 season. After reaching the NLCS before falling to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets did not sit on their hands this offseason.

Owner Steve Cohen shocked the entire sports world when he signed a check for $765 million to acquire Juan Soto. This deal is the largest in professional sports history. It signaled that the new-look Mets will not be satisfied by anything but a championship. Additionally, reinforcements such as Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Pete Alonso this offseason have made the Mets one of the best teams in the Majors on paper.

But what happens when a contending roster adds the game’s most expensive player to leapfrog an aging veteran?

Starling Marte has been replaced

Enter Srarling Marte. The 36-year-old Marte has been regulated to a 4th outfielder spot after the signing of Soto. The 2 time all-star and gold glove winner has appeared in only half of the Mets games so far this season. Many are speculating that he will receive similar playing time throughout the season.

The Mets acquired Marte during the 2021 free agency cycle, the first with current owner Steve Cohen at the helm. Marte is still a good player. Last season, he slashed .269/.327/.327 for a .715 OPS and 103 OPS+. His contract expires after this season, and he is owed $19.5 million this season.

A valuable trade piece

When you combine his age, contract, and the Mets’ other additions (Soto), it’s not illogical to conclude that Marte could be on the trade block. Some members of the baseball media are proclaiming he is one of the best assets available.

In an article titled “The 10 Best MLB Trade Chips for 2025 Season” Kerry Miller of Bleacher Reports lists his top players that could be moved at the deadline. He ranked Marte as the fifth-best player potentially available.

In the article, Miller said, “As soon as they signed Juan Soto for a bajillion dollars, this already somewhat expendable, $20.75M, 36-year-old right fielder became basically pointless on a roster that currently has six outfielders.”

While Marte wouldn’t likely fetch a haul for the Mets, he could help them rejuvenate a farm system that ranks 12th in baseball, according to MLB. In recent seasons we have seen multiple examples of aging outfielders being dealt while still having gas in the tank. Take, for example, Cody Bellinger, whom the Cubs dealt this past off-season. Other examples include names like Jesse Winker and Kyle Schwarber.

Marte would be a good addition for plenty of contending teams who need help in the outfield. Marte has only had one season where his OPS dipped below .700 in his career.

A trade could also benefit Marte as an individual. His new team may be more likely to extend his contract. They could also offer him more guaranteed money in his high 30s. The 14-year veteran may soon be joining his sixth big league club this offseason. Marte spent the majority of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates before joining the Diamondbacks, the Marlins, and the Athletics before ending up in New York.