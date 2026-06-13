Mets Announce Big Injury News for All-Star Shortstop

The New York Mets could soon return a big piece to their lineup as they look to avoid a midseason firesale.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters Friday that star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who has been sidelined by a calf strain since late April, has begun ramping up baseball activities.

Lindor’s injury occurred on April 22, ironically the same day that outfielder Juan Soto returned from his own calf issue.

Since then, the five-time All-Star has been slow to get back to speed. However, according to Mendoza, Lindor recently fielded grounders and took at-bats against minor league pitching.

While Lindor is still expected to need a rehab assignment before returning to the Mets, the latest update represents a step in the right direction.

Lindor Making Notable Progress in Injury Rehab

Lindor acknowledged Tuesday that he’s no longer experiencing discomfort in his injured calf.

“I can do everything,” Lindor said, via the NY Post. “I feel like I’m getting better. I continue to check all the boxes they have for me.”

Lindor was struggling before getting hurt, slashing .226/.342/.473 with two home runs and five RBI in 24 games. Still, he is capable of reshaping a lineup that’s been among major’s worst.

The Mets (31-38) entered Saturday ranked 25th in runs scored and 29th in OPS (.662), ahead of only the San Diego Padres (.650).

For now, the expectation is for Lindor to be back in the lineup before the end of June.

“We want to go as fast as possible, as smart as possible — and that’s a delicate line,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stears said, via SNY.

Bichette Filling In for Lindor at Shortstop

The Mets have replaced Lindor in the field by shifting Bo Bichette from third base. Bichette has started to heat up following a terrible start with his new team, homering twice and driving in six runs in Friday’s 7-5 win over the Atlanta Braves. Bichette, who also went deep a day earlier, now has 13 RBI and an .856 ops over his last 45 at-bats.

The two-time All-Star signed a three-year, $126 million deal with New York in January after spending his first seven seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.