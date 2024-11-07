‘Bold’ Free Agent Prediction Has Mets Landing Impact Starter From Rival

The New York Mets made it to the NLCS and the team is expected to be aggressive in free agency to build off of that success.

The Mets are in the running to sign Juan Soto, but in John Harper’s bold MLB predictions on SNY for the offseason, he has the team signing Walker Buehler from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Buehler won’t come cheap after his strong finish in the postseason, but teams will be leery about multi-year offers after he pitched to a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts during his comeback season from his second Tommy John surgery,” Harper wrote. “So maybe he’d sign something like a two-year deal with an opt-out to rebuild his value. The Dodgers may want him back only on their terms, after all of their pitching injuries the last couple of years.

Buhler would be an impact starter for the Mets. He would be projected to be one of New York’s top starters, barring he can stay healthy.

The right-hander went 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts with the Dodgers last season. In the playoffs, Buehler was 1-1 in 4 appearances and 3 starts with a 3.60 ERA.

Mets Also Predicted to Re-Sign Sean Manaea

Along with signing Buehler in Harper’s bold prediction, he also has the team re-signing Sean Manaea.

Manaea went 12-6 with a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts with the Mets in the regular season. The left-hander signed with the Mets in the off-season on a two-year deal. But, he pitched well, which resulted in him opting out of his deal.

“They’d surely do more at the top of the pitching market if they don’t sign Soto, but I also get the sense that David Stearns would prefer to avoid the types of long-term contracts with starting pitchers it will take to sign Burnes,” Harper wrote.

“In this scenario, they could probably bring back Manaea on a three- or four-year deal, and I think that would be worth the gamble because, ahead of his age-33 season, his Chris Sale-like delivery that made him so dominant looks sustainable,” Harper added.

Re-signing Manaea would be huge for the Mets and its rotation. The left-hander was a big part of the Mets roster last season, including the postseason and it would be wise for New York to try and bring him back.

Buehler Wants to Remain With Dodgers

Buehler pitched the final inning in the Dodgers’ World Series win over the New York Yankees.

The right-hander went to the bullpen and he went 1-2-3 with 2 strikeouts to get the win. Whether or not that will be his last appearance with the Dodgers is uncertain. But, he made it clear he wants to remain in LA.

“I’m very happy to be a Los Angeles Dodger, and I would love to stay here for as long as they’ll have me,” Buehler said before the World Series.

Los Angeles opted to not extend a qualifying offer to Buehler who finished his one-year $8.025 million deal.

Buehler has been with the Dodgers since being selected 24th overall in the 2015 MLB draft. He’s a two-time All-Star and now a two-time World Series champion.

In his career, Buehler is 47-22 with a 3.27 ERA over 131 appearances.