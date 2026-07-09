Mets Quietly Make Pitching Moves Ahead of Royals Series Finale

The New York Mets have made another set of roster moves, as pitcher Tobias Myers was set back to Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Thursday’s series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

Myers threw two innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday’s 6-2 win, allowing one run on three hits.

In other moves, New York promoted pitcher Dan Hammer and designated outfielder Jared Oliva for assignment.

Myers Was Acquired in Freddy Peralta Trade

Myers is in his first season with the Mets after being acquired this past offseason from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade for pitcher Freddy Peralta. The 27-year-old has shuffled between the Mets and Triple-A this season, pitching to a 6.14 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 25 appearances.

Myers has been used strictly as a reliever since his last start on June 15, when he was tagged for seven runs on four hits over 1.1 innings in a 12-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

June was Myers’ worst month, as he compiled a 14.54 ERA across four appearances (8.2 innings).

In his career, Myers is 10-10 with a 3.71 ERA over 232.2 innings while striking out 198.

Mets Promote Pitcher for MLB Debut

After splitting the first two games of their series with Kansas City, the Mets (39-54) hold a paltry .419 winning percentage. Only two National League teams have played worse: San Francisco Giants (.413) and Colorado Rockies (.404).

With less than a month before the Aug. 3 trade deadline, the Mets continue to remake their pitching staff in hopes of finding viable solutions. The club’s 4.38 ERA ranks 20th in the majors, far below expectations entering this season.

Hammer, 28, is the newest addition. He’s made 27 appearances between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A, recording a 2.16 ERA and 1.26 WHIP while striking out 38 across 33.1 innings. At Syracuse, he posted a respectable 1.77 ERA in 17 appearances.

Selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 13th round (378th overall) of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, Hammer has yet to pitch in the majors.