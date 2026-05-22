Mets’ RHP Tobias Myers Steps into Starter Role for Series Opener Against Marlins

Carlos Mendoza, the manager of the New York Mets, managed to keep the team progressing despite the early-season losses. Now, facing the Florida Marlins tonight, he made a move. Splitting a four-game set with the Washington Nationals, swing pitcher Tobias Myers will start his second game this evening. Phillip Martinez of SNY details the shift.

“The Mets announced that RHP Tobias Myers will start Friday’s series opener against the Marlins in Miami. Myers, 27, has not started a game this season, but Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had left the possibility open to use the reliever in that role following the injury to Clay Holmes.”

Moving Myers from the bullpen to the rotation, even for one game, signals a few trends. First, it shows the faith Mendoza has in Myers. With a 3.41 earned run average and allowing just six walks in 29 innings, the 27-year-old could find himself with more starting opportunities if he pitches well. Next, one aspect that may not receive attention is the current organization’s feelings toward a particular prospect.

Tobias Myers strikes out the side in the seventh! pic.twitter.com/ZZCwSCss4S — Mets’d Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) March 31, 2026

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Prospect Jonah Tong’s 2026 MLB Debut Could Wait

When the Mets broke camp before the season, they sent Tong to the minors. At Triple-A Syracuse, he’s posted a 5.68 ERA with 24 walks in 38 innings. Worse, allowing eight home runs in such a small sample size means that the 23-year-old is not ready for the majors. On top of that, Tong could be a trade piece for other prospects.

Jonah Tong is giving some cause for concern… pic.twitter.com/2N9JgDQFJ1 — Mets’d Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) May 10, 2026

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Myers’ Success Doesn’t Depend on Velocity

In modern baseball, hitters will anticipate the fastball more than any other pitch. Myers’ four-seamer averages 92.6 miles per hour, according to Baseball Savant. Moreover, he thrives on movement. For example, his slider vertically breaks 40.8 inches, rather than the 35.5 inches that he reached last season in Milwaukee. With sharp breaks on his pitches, Myers generates weak swings, and batters hit the ball on the top.

Tobias Myers tosses a scoreless tenth to send the game to the eleventh! pic.twitter.com/hAUbZjXjLj — Mets’d Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) April 1, 2026

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Marlins Bring Potential Headaches to the Field

Myers will face a last-place Marlins team that does possess more than a couple of qualified hitters. For example, catcher Liam Hicks leads the MLB with 42 runs batted in. Plus, he posts an OPS of .870 against right-handed pitching.

Alongside Hicks, baseball’s leader in average, shortstop Otto Lopez is batting at a .342 clip. Both hitters are extremely patient, choosing to use the entire field rather than pull the ball. With the Mets struggling to play sound defense, Myers will need to closely monitor these two players.

Sending a Message in the Midst of Stress

Clay Holmes may not return this season. Kodai Senga, who struggled before the injury, just started his Single-A rehab assignment. Freddy Peralta, who entered the season as the presumed ace, completed six innings of work only three times in his ten starts. That taxes the bullpen, as those innings accumulate. The long summer brings fatigue and the potential of dead arms hurting down the stretch.

Myers may not be the most stylish option, but he can provide the Mets with the ability to jump between the rotation and the bullpen. How this will play out remains to be seen.