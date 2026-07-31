Mets Land Son of Beloved Former Player in Blockbuster MLB Trade

“I had a great time,” Agbayani said. “Playing against college kids, that’s what you’re gonna matchup against when you’re in the big leagues, guys that are 23, 24 years old, so it definitely was a good experience to see how they are — the pitching and the velocity, their speed, they’re stronger. And the guys that I played with, they took care of me; I was the young guy on the team, so they definitely looked out for me there and drove me around and taught me a lot about just how college was and their experiences playing baseball.”

Benny Agbayani Helped Mets on World Series Run

Benny Agbayani became a popular player with fans, thanks in large part to his heroics during playoff runs in 1999 and 2000. He hit a 13th-inning walk-off home run in Game 3 of the NLDS in 2000, then drove in the winning run in the team’s only win against the New York Yankees in the World Series that year.

“That’s one of the moments you never forget, especially playing against the Yankees,” Agbayani said in 2023 of the big hit against Orlando Hernandez, via Audacy.com. “El Duque’s the pitcher. He’s been dominant all season long and you just want to come up there and get the big hits every time you get the opportunity. Doing it at Shea, doing it for the fans, doing it for the people in Hawaii, the adrenaline is pumping.”

Though Agbayani wasn’t the biggest star on a team with Mike Piazza, Edgardo Alfonzo, and Al Leiter, he said the New York fans always made him feel like he was.

“It was great. It was one of those things, you walk around New York, you get noticed,” Agbayani said. “You feel like a big superstar but it was just great that the fans of New York embraced me the way they did. I really appreciate that. When the fans embrace you like that it’s easier to play.”