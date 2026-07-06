New York Mets Quietly Announce Trade With Tigers on Monday

The New York Mets are coming off a thrilling 10-9 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, but they remain firmly in last place in the NL East with a 37-53 record.

It simply hasn’t been the season the club was hoping for, given the amount of talent and money invested in the roster.

Yet despite that, the Mets’ president of baseball operations remains, you could say, somewhat aggressive following the July 4 weekend.

Mets Make Sudden Trade

On Monday, the Mets announced a trade with the Detroit Tigers on social media.

It wasn’t a season-changing move by any stretch, as New York acquired right-handed relief pitcher Matt Seelinger from Detroit in exchange for cash considerations.

We have made the following trade. pic.twitter.com/GMIpBJfCGZ — New York Mets (@Mets) July 6, 2026

Seelinger is 31 years old and has never pitched in the MLB. He was most recently pitching for Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate in Toledo, where he went 2-1 with a 3.89 ERA across 27 appearances this season.

He has spent nine seasons in the minor leagues and has had some success on the mound, consistently posting a respectable 3.33 ERA during his pro career.

However, he has remained at the Double-A and Triple-A levels, unable to make the leap to the majors — something that could potentially change within the Mets organization.

Social Media Reacts to Move

@libertyfirst21: “He is going to audition in August and September after half the pen is traded. Good move by Stearns to get him for nothing. Having a solid year in AAA. If he’s awful nothing was spent on him anyway. If he’s good he can be a piece in 2027. Small but decent move.”

@thesportsgenius: “Another year of winning the roster move championship. Another season of records Roster turnover. David Stearns constructing an endless group of players…. not a TEAM!! Zero stability.”

@HosenMark: “He deserves a chance at MLB level after posting a 3.33 minors ERA.”

@Ben_Yoel: “Matt Seelinger is a New York born reliever who has actually put up really solid numbers in AAA two years in a row. Solid bullpen depth.”