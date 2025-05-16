Mets Add 6-Foot-6 Pitcher in Trade Before Yankees Showdown

The New York Mets added some depth to their bullpen before a critical showdown with the New York Yankees.

The team announced on May 15 that they added a former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher while designating another reliever for assignment.

“We have acquired LHP Jose Castillo from Arizona in exchange for cash considerations. In a corresponding move, RHP Kevin Herget has been designated for assignment,” the team wrote in a post on X.

Mets Fill Bullpen Need With Jose Castillo

The move will add some depth to the bullpen before the team’s Subway Series showdown in the Bronx starting on Friday.

As Phillip Martinez of SNY noted, the 6-foot-6 Castillo has appeared in 45 major league games across five seasons, most of them for the San Diego Padres. He suffered an ACL injury that forced him to miss the 2024 season, then struggled in his return to the mound this season.

“Castillo, 29, had appeared in five games for the Diamondbacks this season, pitching to an 11.37 ERA across 6.1 innings,” Martinez wrote. “His last appearance came on May 11 against the Dodgers, where he allowed three runs over two innings. Castillo was designated for assignment the next day.”

The move was not entirely a surprise, as SNY’s Andy Martino reported earlier this month that the team was shopping around for a lefty out of the bullpen.

“Yes, my understanding is that the Mets are looking to trade for lefty bullpen help after the injuries to A.J. Minter (lat strain) and Danny Young (elbow),” Martino wrote. “Most estimates have Minter out until September. I’ve heard some cautious optimism that it could be August. Young, unfortunately, appears headed for season-ending UCL surgery.”

Martino even predicted that the Mets would do some bargain shopping, suggesting it wouldn’t be a big name they acquired.

“As far as identifying specific trade targets, let’s not worry about that,” he wrote. “It’s not like we’re talking about Tanner Scott. If the Mets are able to swing a deal, it’ll be for Pretty Good Lefty Guy (or Righty Guy With Good Splits). We’ll find out his name when he gets here.”

Mets Prepared for Subway Series

The Castillo trade adds some intrigue before the most anticipated series of the young season, with the Mets traveling to the Bronx to take on the Yankees. The game will be a homecoming for Juan Soto, who helped lead the Yankees to the World Series last season before bolting for Queens in free agency and a $765 million contract.